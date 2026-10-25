EKA graphic design students students put on 'spooky' exhibiton

An exhibition by graphic design students inspired by an archive hidden in the basement of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) library opened at the university's Billboard Gallery on Friday.

"Who is haunting the school walls, lurking beyond the veil? Hidden in the basement of the EKA library lies an archive of ghosts and restless spirits who are asking to be released. Using the archive as a starting point, the graphic design students have developed an exhibition for the EKA Billboard Gallery, which also became a publication and, finally, an exorcism. This, of course, meant that all working materials were haunted: everything was spooky," a press release says, explaining the exhibition.

Andrew Kuus-Hill, the curator of the exhibition, described the process: "We have enchanted 250 A3-sized prints, pasted them on the billboard, and with the phantoms by our side, performed an exorcism to set them free. Sorcerer hats will be provided on site."

The exhibition "Beyond the Veil" is open at the EKA Billboard Gallery on Kotzebue tänav in Tallinn until December 24.

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