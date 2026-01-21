First section of Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge to re-open after renovation work

This Friday (January 23), the first section of Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge is set to open again for traffic following renovation work.

The section of the Sõpruse Bridge on the downtown side will be open for traffic again from January 21. The Ihaste side of the bridge will remain closed for the time being, with all traffic temporarily redirected to the newly renovated section.

A temporary traffic scheme will be introduced on the bridge with a 30 km/h speed limit. This will increase to 40 km/h once all the reconstruction work has been completed.

Drivers are asked to change lanes in advance and pay close attention to temporary signs.

The 6.75-meter-wide road on the renovated half of the bridge will temporarily be divided into lanes traveling in both directions. Passenger cars, city buses and special transport will be able to travel safely on it. GoBus has already conducted test runs and confirmed the possibility of operating two-way bus traffic.

The access routes to the bridge will also change, with more detailed plans available here.

Renovation work on Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge have been underway since the end of 2024. The work is scheduled to be completed by summer 2027.

