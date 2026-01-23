X!

Ida-Viru Vocational Center director: No students have quit over Estonian-language requirements

The Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center has not recorded a single case of students wanting to discontinue their studies after being required take additional intensive Estonian language courses.

Hendrik Agur, director of the Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center, said most of the students understand the need for in-depth study of the national language and believe doing so will ultimately be beneficial for their future.

"To date, there have been no (negative) statements. I am sure that most students understand why we are now sending them to study Estonian and why it is beneficial for them. I have not seen any huge waves of protest," Agur said.

Agur emphasized that the changes do not affect the duration of training courses at the center, nor do they deprive students of the opportunity to study for their chosen profession or in general education subjects.

"Everyone wins. No one loses out on their profession or general education subjects, and the training period is not extended. We are simply redistributing the elective modules — first we teach the language, then we continue with specialized training," the director explained.

Agur said he is confident that students will be able to learn Estonian to the required standard.

"I'm absolutely sure of it. We are putting together an intensive training program so that everyone can learn the language. Of course, if a person has no motivation at all, then their results will be worse, but overall, I am sure that everyone will benefit, and their language level will improve in regardless," he said.

It was previously announced that, according to test results, approximately 65 percent of students at the Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center do not currently have a B1 level of proficiency in Estonian.

Therefore, around 500 first- and second-year students will be required to study Estonian intensively in order to attain the level needed to complete the rest of their studies.

Editor: Michael Cole, Sergei Mihhailov

