Ida-Viru Vocational Education Center halts studies to teach new students Estonian

Hendrik Agur.
Hendrik Agur. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center is halting vocational training as students struggle with Estonian and plans to hire 20 language teachers instead.

Hendrik Agur has led the Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center since August 1. Upon taking the role, his main promise was to transition vocational education in Ida-Viru County fully to Estonian-language instruction. However, it has since become clear that nearly half of first- and second-year students have such poor Estonian skills that continuing with regular coursework is unfeasible. As a result, the school will suspend studies starting next year and instead begin by teaching students the language.

"We have around 700 to 800 students who simply do not have sufficient command of Estonian to study in it. There's no point in spending resources on instruction in Estonian in an environment where students don't actually understand it. That's why we've decided to carry out a thorough reform — essentially, we're putting both general education and vocational training on pause and will focus on teaching Estonian instead," Agur told ERR.

According to Agur, the intensive language training could last three to five months. During that time, students are expected to reach at least a B1 proficiency level. To carry out the program, the center will need help from Estonian-language teachers.

"We need 20 more Estonian teachers. So, Estonian language teachers across the country — come join us. We need you now, urgently. For three to five months, we'll provide housing, good pay and a meaningful challenge: helping Ida-Viru youth get up to speed in Estonian," said Agur.

The principal confirmed that incoming students in future years will also be given Estonian instruction.

"As long as basic schools aren't teaching Estonian to a sufficient level, we'll have to do it ourselves. It's an absurd situation, but it's the harsh reality. There's no point in maintaining a Potemkin village where we pretend to teach in Estonian while the students don't understand a word. We're hopeful that by 2030, when the first cohort of the current Estonian-language transition program graduates, students will actually be proficient in Estonian. But that's still four years away," Agur noted.

Agur could not yet say how much the additional language instruction and teacher recruitment will cost the center, but he confirmed that state support will definitely be needed.

Returning to Russian-language instruction, he said, is not an option.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mait Ots

