Danish king and queen arrive in Estonia

On Tuesday and Wednesday, King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary will be in Estonia on a state visit at the invitation of President Alar Karis.

The Estonian head of state and his spouse will meet the Danish royal couple at Kadriorg, joined by Estonia's ministers of defense and foreign affairs as well as leading members of the Danish delegation. President Karis and Sirje Karis, together with King Frederik X and Queen Mary, will visit the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Maarjamäe where they will light candles in remembrance of the victims of totalitarian crimes.

Later, the Danish king and queen will meet with Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Evelin Oras at the House of the Brotherhood of the Black Heads, as well as with President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar.

President Karis and Sirje Karis will also accompany the Danish royal couple to the Rakett 69 science studio where they will learn about the activities of HK Unicorn Squad and meet with girls studying robotics and technology.

In the evening, President Alar Karis will host a state dinner in honor of the Danish royal couple at the Niguliste Museum. The dinner will be preceded by a formal concert, which will be broadcast live on Klassikaraadio.

On Wednesday, King Frederik X will visit the cyber defense training center CR14. This will be followed by a reception for the royal couple at Tallinn Town Hall and the state visit will conclude with a departure ceremony in the Danish King's Garden.

--

