X!

New method by University of Tartu scientists turns foggy holograms into a clear image

News
Applying the new method makes 3D holographic microscopy more reliable under challenging conditions.
Applying the new method makes 3D holographic microscopy more reliable under challenging conditions. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Researchers at the University of Tartu's Institute of Physics have developed a new technique to improve the quality of three-dimensional images. The method allows computational imaging systems to increase the depth of field of holograms — the portion that appears in focus — by up to five times after the fact.

One of the main drawbacks of traditional microscopes and 3D imaging systems is that once an image or hologram has been captured, its focus characteristics can no longer be adjusted. To overcome this limitation, University of Tartu Institute of Physics doctoral student Shivasubramanian Gopinath and his colleagues have developed a new method.

Their solution captures not just a single image, but a set of holograms at different focal depths at the moment of imaging. These can then be computationally merged into a synthetic hologram. Figuratively speaking, the computer stitches together multiple images like a patchwork quilt. The resulting composite image is sharply focused across a much broader range than would be physically possible with a single capture. This kind of hologram offers significantly greater depth of field and is easier to process afterward.

The new method represents a major advancement over a previous smart capture technique for holograms. That earlier approach enabled the recording of an object's three-dimensional information in normal lighting conditions and allowed a computer to later reconstruct the spatial image — a process known as Fresnel incoherent correlation holography (FINCH).

The research team calls the new method "post-engineering of axial resolution in FINCH," or PEAR-FINCH. By applying it, 3D holographic microscopy becomes more reliable under challenging conditions and allows for easier study of complex biological structures.

What makes the new method unique?

According to its developers, the new method is unique for several reasons. First, it allows the depth of field to be modified after the hologram has been captured. Second, its two-step computational reconstruction process keeps the image sharp and prevents it from being lost in noise.

The research team also achieved a fivefold increase in depth of field compared to the standard FINCH method. This means scientists can view much thicker tissue samples or larger parts of a cell in sharp focus all at once, without constantly refocusing the microscope up and down. Finally, the method performs well even under diffuse lighting, which is typical when imaging biological samples.

"This kind of post-capture flexibility has never been seen before. So we can say our achievement represents a new paradigm in holographic imaging and consistently outperforms both conventional direct imaging systems and standard FINCH," said Shivasubramanian Gopinath.

Sharpness requires time

As part of their work, the research team conducted an experiment comparing the new method with both conventional direct imaging and existing holographic techniques such as FINCH. The results showed that when objects were positioned, for example, 12 millimeters apart, they appeared blurry using traditional methods. In contrast, PEAR-FINCH was able to render both objects sharply in focus at the same time.

While the new method offers unprecedented flexibility, it comes at the cost of greater time and data requirements. To produce a single image, the system must record and process significantly more information, capturing roughly three times as many frames as standard FINCH. As a result, the technique is not yet suitable for imaging very fast-moving objects.

The research findings were published in the journal Journal of Physics: Photonics in an article titled "Axial resolution post-processing engineering in Fresnel incoherent correlation holography."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Airika Harrik

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:51

Regula ferry forced off Hiiumaa route as mainland link hangs by a thread

15:16

Electricity consumption reached record levels in Estonia Thursday morning

14:59

PM on Karis remarks: Do we need to give them Kyiv too? Updated

14:41

New method by University of Tartu scientists turns foggy holograms into a clear image

14:02

Wise co-founder: I live a pretty normal life in London

13:29

Should the building register offer a glimpse into people's bedrooms?

12:56

Prolonged cold making forestry work possible in boggy areas this winter

12:22

Share of store brand goods growing in Estonian supermarkets

12:18

Estonian foreign minister rejects president's call for EU talks with Kremlin Updated

11:52

Watch: Estonia's special forces detain a suspected smugglers ship

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.02

Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

04.02

€500m investment to transform Tallinn's Ülemiste into international hub

04.02

Largest battery park in continental Europe up and running in Estonia

12:18

Estonian foreign minister rejects president's call for EU talks with Kremlin Updated

04.02

Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

03.02

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

04.02

Estonia's sea level may reach record lows, threatening island ferry services

07:48

US approves over $200 million for Baltic security in 2026 Updated

03.02

Hiiumaa ferry runs aground as authorities struggle to keep island connected

04.02

Detained Baltic Spirit container ship arrives at port for inspection Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo