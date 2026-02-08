German wargame simulating Baltic attack dismissed as 'insulting' and 'nonsense'

A German exercise simulating a Russian incursion into the Baltic states that found Moscow could destroy NATO's credibility and "establish domination over the Baltics" in a "couple of days" has been dismissed as "frankly insulting" by the Estonian ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The exercise was organized in December by Germany's Die Welt newspaper with the German Wargaming Center of the Helmut-Schmidt University of the German Armed Forces, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Sixteen former senior German and NATO officials, lawmakers and prominent security experts role-played a scenario set in October 2026.

The game's results showed that with "absent American leadership, Russia managed within a couple of days to destroy the credibility of NATO and establish domination over the Baltics, by deploying an initial force of only some 15,000 troops."

The scenario imagined that Russia used the pretext of a humanitarian crisis in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to seize the Lithuanian city of Marijampole.

"Russian portrayals of the invasion as a humanitarian mission were sufficient for the U.S. to decline invoking NATO's Article 5 that calls for allied assistance. Germany proved indecisive, and Poland, while mobilizing, didn't send troops across the border into Lithuania. The German brigade already deployed to Lithuania failed to intervene, in part because Russia used drones to lay mines on roads leading out of its base," the newspaper wrote, summing up the results.

'Frankly, insulting'

Estonia's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Sven Sakkov, formerly the director of a Tallinn-based think-tank the International Center for Defense and Security, was critical of the exercise.

Sakkov agreed with a comment by the Economist's defense correspondent Shashank Joshi, who said he was "deeply sceptical" of this scenario and others, as they ignore the situation on the ground and the reactions of local populations.

The ambassador added that "many such scenarios are, frankly, insulting to frontline countries."



He said that in these exercises, frontline countries, such as the Baltics, are too often portrayed as passive objects rather than as subjects with agency of their own."



'Nonsense'

Lithuanian Colonel Gintaras Bagdonas, a former intelligence director at the EU Military Staff, told public broadcaster LRT: "What is written there is nonsense. I do not know the objectives of that war game – perhaps they are overly political, intended to show a threat or to educate their own public, German or other European citizens."

LRT said this is not the first time high-profile simulations have ignored armed forces and society in the Baltics, listing several exercises focusing on Latvia and Estonia.

However, the Lithuanian armed forces said it did not see a broader trend in Western war games of excluding Baltic militaries or societal factors.

"It is likely that the planners either do not have accurate information, rely on unverified or open sources, or exclude certain factors for other reasons," the military said in a written response to LRT.lt.

On Friday, the Lithuanian armed forces said in a statement: "Neither Article Five nor decision-making in other countries affects the start of actions by the Lithuanian armed forces."

Games can offer insights

Dr. Eoin McNamara, researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA), told ERR News that these types of role-playing war games can be useful – if done well.

"These exercises might offer an insight into how different governments and organisations like the EU and NATO are likely to respond to pressure in various scenarios," he said.

But they need to take regional differences into account, and few understand the situation on the ground in the Baltics.

"It happens regularly that those running these exercises fail to account for local defense capability and conditions in Estonia. Russian invaders will be met with a hostile reaction with Estonian reserves mobilized, a resistant population and NATO airpower dominating overhead. Some prominent war games have not understood that this first response alone will create another punishing quagmire for Russia," he explained.

