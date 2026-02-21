X!

New drone academy to open at Tallinn University of Applied Sciences this fall

Students at Tallinn University of Applied Sciences' (TTK) new drone academy.
Students at Tallinn University of Applied Sciences' (TTK) new drone academy. Source: ERR
A new dedicated drone academy is set to open this fall at Tallinn University of Applied Sciences (TTK). Director Ott Pärna believes all students should receive drone training.

The 1,500-square-meter facility in Mustamäe, which will welcome its first students in the fall, houses a robotics laboratory, simulation laboratory, drone arena and mobile robotics center.

Tallinn University of Applied Sciences (TTK) was created by merging four of the capital's different vocational schools.

When the next academic year begins, TTK will have around 6,000 students, with director Ott Pärna believes they should all get the opportunity to undergo basic drone training.

"Drones are everywhere. In construction, for example, they are used to check whether the joints on a building's facade are letting moisture through. You just fly one up and take a look," Pärna explained.

"Drones are also used in the media, agriculture and logistics. We believe that all students should have the opportunity to try out drones – to learn how to build, repair, program, and fly them," he explained.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

