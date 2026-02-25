Watch: Mstyslav Chernov's '2,000 Meters to Andriivka' streaming on Jupiter

Mstyslav Chernov 's documentary "2,000 Meters to Andriivka" is now streaming on ERR's Jupiter service. The film follows a Ukrainian platoon on their mission to traverse one mile of heavily fortified forest and liberate a strategic village from Russian occupation,

In "2,000 Meters to Andriivka," journalist and filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov follows a Ukrainian platoon on their mission to traverse one mile of heavily fortified forest and liberate a strategic village from Russian occupation.

Against the backdrop of Ukraine's failing counteroffensive. But the farther they advance through their destroyed homeland, the more they realize that this war may never end.

Chernov won the Best International Documentary Director Award at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival for the film. His previous movie, "20 Days in Mariupol," released in 2024, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

"This is a film that has to be seen so that we do not forget what is happening in Ukraine and it does not get buried under some other local nonsense," film critic Tristan Priimägi wrote about the film.

The film can be viewed on ERR's Jupiter streaming service here.

Last year, Mstyslav Chernov was in Tallinn for the Estonian premiere of "2,000 Meters to Andriivka." Hid full video interview with ERR can be seen here.

