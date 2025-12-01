X!

Video | Director Mstyslav Chernov: Everyone in Ukraine's phonebook is like a small cemetery

Mstyslav Chernov speaks to ERR.
Mstyslav Chernov speaks to ERR. Source: ETV
This week, Oscar-winning Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov was in Estonia to present his new documentary "2000 Meters to Andriivka." In this video interview with ERR's Heleri All, Chernov emphasized that Ukrainians are fighting not only for their own future, but for the future of the whole world.

The Estonian premiere of "2,000 Meters to Andriivka" took place at Tallinn's Sõprus Cinema (Kino Sõprus) on Friday, November 28.

The film is showing in Estonian cinemas until December 4. More information about the film is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole, Karmen Rebane

Source: "Ringvaade"

