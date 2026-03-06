Estonia's Air Force testing new anti-drone system with US Army

The Air Force, in cooperation with the U.S. Army, is practicing with battle-tested new counter-drone systems as part of exercise Digital Shield in the eastern Ida-Viru County this week.

During the almost week-long exercise, both existing and newly procured drone systems are being tested. All of the systems have proven themselves in battles in Ukraine.

The exercise aims to digitally link drone detection and countermeasure systems so that unmanned aerial vehicles can be detected and shot down from a single command center.

"One operator sees it, identifies it, and by pressing a button the effector also launches and takes down that drone. We do not have to place people next to the weapons systems. In other words, figuratively speaking, the missile is on the ground in a box, while the people are in a completely different location. Conceptually, they do not even have to be in Estonia, but the result is significant. We are talking about weeks to months before we bring all of these systems into actual use," said Maj. Tõnis Pärn, commander of the Air Surveillance Division.

Tõnis Pärn. Source: ETV

For the U.S. Army, the exercise is an opportunity to extend Estonia's experience across NATO's eastern flank, from Finland to Bulgaria.

Capt. Mica Maule of the U.S. Army's 10th Air and Missile Defense Command said the Digital Shield exercise primarily supports two operations.

"First and foremost is NATO's Eastern Sentry, which has the ability to shoot down any drone incursions into NATO territory. And secondly, is to build the U.S. Army Europe and land comms, eastern flank's deterrence initiative which is really designed to counter mass momentum, specifically in the air domain," Maule said.

The biggest concern in counter-drone defense has always been the cost of destroying the drone, especially when expensive air defense systems are used.

Capt. Mica Maule of the U.S. Army's 10th Air and Missile Defense Command. Source: ETV

"All the solutions we are using here today are considerably cheaper than a Shahed-type drone, meaning all the solutions are currently cost-effective," Pärn said.

The Air Force promises that all of Estonia will be protected from drones and that aircraft approaching the border will be shot down over enemy territory.

