X!

Estonia's Air Force testing new anti-drone system with US Army

News
Drone (photo is illustrative).
Drone (photo is illustrative). Source: Rene Suurkaev / ERR
News

The Air Force, in cooperation with the U.S. Army, is practicing with battle-tested new counter-drone systems as part of exercise Digital Shield in the eastern Ida-Viru County this week.

During the almost week-long exercise, both existing and newly procured drone systems are being tested. All of the systems have proven themselves in battles in Ukraine.

The exercise aims to digitally link drone detection and countermeasure systems so that unmanned aerial vehicles can be detected and shot down from a single command center.

"One operator sees it, identifies it, and by pressing a button the effector also launches and takes down that drone. We do not have to place people next to the weapons systems. In other words, figuratively speaking, the missile is on the ground in a box, while the people are in a completely different location. Conceptually, they do not even have to be in Estonia, but the result is significant. We are talking about weeks to months before we bring all of these systems into actual use," said Maj. Tõnis Pärn, commander of the Air Surveillance Division.

Tõnis Pärn. Source: ETV

For the U.S. Army, the exercise is an opportunity to extend Estonia's experience across NATO's eastern flank, from Finland to Bulgaria.

Capt. Mica Maule of the U.S. Army's 10th Air and Missile Defense Command said the Digital Shield exercise primarily supports two operations.

"First and foremost is NATO's Eastern Sentry, which has the ability to shoot down any drone incursions into NATO territory. And secondly, is to build the U.S. Army Europe and land comms, eastern flank's deterrence initiative which is really designed to counter mass momentum, specifically in the air domain," Maule said.

The biggest concern in counter-drone defense has always been the cost of destroying the drone, especially when expensive air defense systems are used.

Capt. Mica Maule of the U.S. Army's 10th Air and Missile Defense Command. Source: ETV

"All the solutions we are using here today are considerably cheaper than a Shahed-type drone, meaning all the solutions are currently cost-effective," Pärn said.

The Air Force promises that all of Estonia will be protected from drones and that aircraft approaching the border will be shot down over enemy territory.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Märten Hallismaa

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:07

Legal expert criticizes police plans to use drones in traffic surveillance Updated

11:51

Overview: How is Estonia spending €2 billion in pollution quota proceeds?

11:14

Gluten-free diets strain wallets of Estonian celiac patients

11:14

Elena Malõgina through to Helsinki quarter finals, set to break into top 300

10:38

Estonia's mixed wheelchair curling pair lose to US in Milano Cortina Paralympics

10:37

New mall means Keila fast becoming Estonia's 'retail capital'

10:16

Service prices driving inflation in Estonia

09:44

Ice breaking costs increase by €2 million due to cold snap

09:12

Inflation in Estonia stood at 3.1 percent in February

08:43

Estonia's Air Force testing new anti-drone system with US Army

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.03

Family from Estonia claim unable to leave Oman together on repatriation flight

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

05.03

8 Baltic Sea countries, Iceland, Norway developing joint crisis and evacuation plans

05.03

Casino resort firm Bombay Group laying off over half its staff

05.03

Average wage in Estonia was €2,092 in 2025

04.03

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

05.03

Minister: Most of Putin's friends already in hell or rotting in prison

05.03

Estonian crime stats: Thefts hit highest level in a decade in 2025

05.03

High-speed broadband and wealthy IT workers arrive in an area hand in hand

05.03

Estonia might offer gas stations relief from national stockpiles

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo