X!

Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

News
86 A police officer checks a vehicle at a UK air force base near Limassol, in Cyprus.
86 A police officer checks a vehicle at a UK air force base near Limassol, in Cyprus. Source: AP Photo/Petros Karadjias
News

A 27-year-old Estonian woman has been detained on terrorism charges by the Cypriot authorities, local media report. Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is investigating the claims.

The Estonian woman was detained alongside a 28-year-old Azerbaijani man, reported to be her partner, the in-cyprus website writes.

Police said the arrest took place in Larnaca shortly before the couple's flight to leave the island.

The operation followed intelligence received at the end of February.

Investigators believe the man repeatedly visited Iran and was likely recruited into the ranks of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Before the arrest, police monitored the couple's movements and recorded activities that investigators say resembled those of trained agents.

During their stay in Cyprus, the suspects visited Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca, where they photographed various sites frequently visited "by persons of Israeli origin."

Police are checking whether the photos may have been sent abroad.

Although the pair presented themselves as tourists, they arrived on the island on different flights. The woman is suspected of concealing her partner's activities, Cyprus FAQ reported.

The court ordered the suspects to be held in custody for eight days, and their personal belongings were confiscated for examination.

A drone hit a UK military base – RAF Akrotiri – in Cyprus last week. It is suspected to have been launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon, caused minimal damage and did not result in casualties. 

Two more where intercepted on Monday, a Cypriot government spokesperson has said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Valner Väino

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:02

Tartu's mayor, council chair protest prison committee selection process

08:31

Nearly 400 Estonian citizens still in Middle East conflict zone

07:56

Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

08.03

Exhibition dedicated to women, trans and queer voices opens at Tallinn's Bästard Gallery

08.03

Police say fatal Ida-Viru County crash may have been alcohol-related

08.03

Race against time to get Saatse Boot bypass roads ready for autumn

08.03

'My plan for today is just sleep': Estonian tourists arrive back in Tallinn from Middle East

08.03

Estonia's final 2 repatriation flights to depart from Middle East on Sunday

08.03

Estonia facing critical shortage of internal medicine doctors

08.03

New Northern Estonia joint public transport tickets go on sale on March 16

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.03

Family from Estonia claim unable to leave Oman together on repatriation flight

08.03

'My plan for today is just sleep': Estonian tourists arrive back in Tallinn from Middle East

08.03

New Northern Estonia joint public transport tickets go on sale on March 16

08.03

Estonian police detain Latvian citizen over SIM box scam call scheme

07.03

Gallery: First evacuation flights from Middle East land in Tallinn

08.03

Estonia facing critical shortage of internal medicine doctors

08.03

Estonia's final 2 repatriation flights to depart from Middle East on Sunday

06.03

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

08.03

Police say fatal Ida-Viru County crash may have been alcohol-related

05.03

8 Baltic Sea countries, Iceland, Norway developing joint crisis and evacuation plans

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo