Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

A 27-year-old Estonian woman has been detained on terrorism charges by the Cypriot authorities, local media report. Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is investigating the claims.

The Estonian woman was detained alongside a 28-year-old Azerbaijani man, reported to be her partner, the in-cyprus website writes.

Police said the arrest took place in Larnaca shortly before the couple's flight to leave the island.

The operation followed intelligence received at the end of February.

Investigators believe the man repeatedly visited Iran and was likely recruited into the ranks of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Before the arrest, police monitored the couple's movements and recorded activities that investigators say resembled those of trained agents.

During their stay in Cyprus, the suspects visited Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca, where they photographed various sites frequently visited "by persons of Israeli origin."

Police are checking whether the photos may have been sent abroad.

Although the pair presented themselves as tourists, they arrived on the island on different flights. The woman is suspected of concealing her partner's activities, Cyprus FAQ reported.

The court ordered the suspects to be held in custody for eight days, and their personal belongings were confiscated for examination.

A drone hit a UK military base – RAF Akrotiri – in Cyprus last week. It is suspected to have been launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon, caused minimal damage and did not result in casualties.

Two more where intercepted on Monday, a Cypriot government spokesperson has said.

