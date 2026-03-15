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Estonian citizen deported from Cyprus following espionage allegations

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Airplane (Photo is illustrative).
Airplane (Photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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A 28-year-old Azerbaijani man and his 27-year-old Estonian partner, who were suspected of terrorism over alleged espionage in Cyprus, were released after police found no evidence of illegal activity, Postimees reported.

Lawyers representing the couple who were detained for 16 days on suspicion of terrorism-related crimes have said, according to the publication Phileleftheros, that they intend to take legal action against the Cypriot state, as the case raises serious questions about the course of the arrest.

The couple had been detained on suspicion that they were photographing various locations in Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca on behalf of Iranian intelligence, but were released after the police investigation ended with no evidence of illegal activity.

The pair was deported from Cyprus to Estonia on Thursday, as they were allegedly considered to pose a continuing threat to the state, Phileleftheros reported.

Lawyers Michalis Kozakos and Nikos Koromias, who represented the couple, said they held for more than two weeks without anything emerging to indicate their guilt should at least cause concern.

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Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Postimees

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