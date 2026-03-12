X!

'Lost Dream' takes viewers back to car craze of Estonia's turbulent 90s

News
Cars at a gas station in Estonia in the 1990s, as seen in
Cars at a gas station in Estonia in the 1990s, as seen in "Lost Dream." Source: film still
News

Director Sergei Zjuganov's debut documentary "Lost Dream" premiered in Tallinn, tracing Estonia's car culture in the 1990s amid the social upheavals following reindepdendence.

The film captures a decade when store shelves in Estonia were often empty, yet luxury cars began to appear on the streets.

While some kids cataloged every rare car they spotted in school notebooks, others recalled thefts, extortion and people even having to flee for their lives.

Combining rare archival footage, firsthand accounts from those who were there and a contemporary visual documentary language, Zjuganov weaves these stories into a portrait of a transformative decade in Estonia's cultural history: an era where cars were at once a dream and a risk.

"Many of these stories were only ever shared among friends," he said. "At some point, I felt these fragments of a bygone era should be collected before they disappear for good."

"Lost Dream" was funded largely through private support and crowdfunding efforts. Cinematographers include Zjuganov, Tanel Meos and Alex Dulberg, with music by Dmitri Piibe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

