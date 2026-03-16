Foreign minister: Estonia ready to discuss Strait of Hormuz with US

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Monday that if the United States wishes to discuss the situation in the Strait of Hormuz with its allies, Estonia is ready to do so.

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he needed help from other countries, including NATO allies, to secure the Strait of Hormuz as part of his war against Iran.

About a fifth of the world's oil supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. efforts to open the waterway have largely failed. International oil prices hit $106 a barrel on Sunday evening, up about 45 per cent since the start of the war, the Financial Times reported.

"We are always ready to hold discussions with the United States, including now in connection with the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. At this stage, however, this primarily means the need to understand the objectives and plans of the United States in the ongoing conflict," he said in a statement.

The minister added that NATO's focus must remain on the Euro-Atlantic area and Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"The conflict in the Middle East has shown that the security of Europe and the Middle East is closely interconnected. While Russia is supporting Iran, Ukraine has demonstrated its readiness to assist the Gulf countries and to cooperate with the United States in the region," Tsahkna said. "

Therefore, it is clear that support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia must continue."

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