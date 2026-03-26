Estonian food ninth most expensive in the European Union

According to data from Eurostat, food prices in the European Union were highest in Luxembourg in 2024, while Estonia ranked ninth in price levels among the bloc's 27 countries.

Eurostat noted that in Luxembourg, food prices stood at 126 percent of the EU average, followed by Denmark, Ireland, France, Malta and Austria.

Finland ranked seventh and Sweden eighth. Estonia placed ninth, with food prices at 105.3 percent of the EU average.

The cost of food in Belgium, Greece, Cyprus and Italy was only slightly lower than in Estonia.

In Latvia, food prices were at 103 percent of the EU average and in Lithuania at 99 percent.

Food was cheapest in Romania, where it cost 75 percent of the EU average. Prices were also below 90 percent of the EU average in Slovakia, Poland, Bulgaria and Czechia.

Food price comparison in the EU in 2024. Source: Eurostat

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!