Inflation in Estonia stood at 3.1 percent in February

The consumer price index (CPI) was up by 3.1 percent on year to February, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

Goods were 2.5 percent and services 4 percent costlier in February 2026 than in the same month in 2025.

Between January and February 2026, the CPI rose by 0.8 percent.

Commenting on the results, Lauri Veski, the Consumer Price Statistics Service Manager at Statistics Estonia, explained that inflation as expressed by the CPI has shown a trend towards a gradual fall in recent months. "With the exception of November 2025, inflation has been in decline since September last year," he noted.

The rise in the CPI in February on year was primarily driven by higher prices for food (5.5 percent), health products and services (12 percent), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (7.9 percent) and housing (1.5 percent). Electricity prices remained high in February but were 0.7 percent lower than in February last year. Clothing and footwear were 5.7 percent cheaper than in February 2025, while insurance and financial services prices fell by 13.3 percent.

CPI on year. Source: Statistics Estonia

Compared with January, the index for February was driven up by 6.3 percent more expensive tobacco products, 13.6 percent more expensive holiday trips, the 2.5 percent higher cost of heating, and the increase in fuel prices. Gasoline was 1.9 percent and diesel fuel 4.6 percent more expensive in February, Statistics Estonia reported.

"The excise duty on tobacco was raised from January, but it usually takes three months before this impacts consumers. This is because goods with the old revenue stamps can still be sold until the end of March," Veski noted.

Electricity prices in February were 0.3 percent lower than in January. Food prices rose by 0.3 percent, mainly due to increases in vegetables (3.7 percent) and coffee (7.8 percent). Meat and meat products were 1.8 percent cheaper and oils and fats 5.8 percent cheaper than in January.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia conducted the survey producing the above result on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, and the figures are as of March 6, 2026.

