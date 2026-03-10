X!

Government to discuss canceling May excise duty hikes

News
Prime Minister Kristen Michal.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

PM Kristen Michal said that the government will discuss ways of softening the impact of soaring fuel prices in the wake of the Middle East crisis at its sitting Thursday.

Regarding the transmission of the Middle East crisis into prices in Estonia, Prime Minister Kristen Michal said he had asked relevant ministers to prepare proposals for the government.

"Regarding the Middle East crisis translating into our prices, I asked the ministers responsible yesterday, and I also spoke with our [coalition] partner Kristina Kallas, the chair of Eesti 200, to bring appropriate proposals to the government on Thursday. Among other things, we could consider canceling the excise duty increases planned for this year, for example, so that rising prices on the global market would not feed directly into our price increases," Michal told Vikerraadio Tuesday.

"All these proposals will come to the government on Thursday because this is how the government works: we first base our decisions on calculations. We request the calculations and assessments and then we make decisions," he added.

Asked how much damage the war in Iran could cause to the Estonian economy, Michal said it largely depends on how long the conflict lasts.

"Most analysts say it depends on the duration and intensity of the conflict. If the conflict is limited in time and, say, in a month the Strait of Hormuz is freely passable again, fuel trade resumes and LNG plants in Qatar are restarted — which have currently been temporarily shut down for safety reasons — then it will probably remain a one-off spike, although it will take some time for prices to normalize," the prime minister said.

"And that is why I say we could consider the impact of canceling this year's fuel excise duty increase, so that it would help us get through this so-called crisis," he added.

Michal also expressed hope that the crisis will be short-lived.

"If the crisis is short-term, it will probably not deal such a major blow to the economy. And I would also say that Donald Trump said his interest is to bring global energy prices down rather than push them up," the prime minister noted.

"So I believe it is more likely that once the military objectives have been achieved, efforts will immediately be made in that direction — to normalize energy flows. And if that happens, well, we hope that just as price increases reached Estonia at quantum speed, the decline will reach Estonia at quantum speed as well. Nevertheless, the Estonian government will also take various steps so that people in Estonia do not have to bear excessive pressure from rising prices spilling over here," he said.

Under current plans, excise duties on gasoline and diesel fuel, heating oils, natural gas and electricity are set to rise in Estonia from May 1, 2026, with the gasoline excise rate increasing by 5 percent and diesel by 7 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mait Ots

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:40

PM: Estonia an ally of US but not adopting MAGA ideology

18:22

Historic 1944 Estonian flag to return home from Australia

17:57

EOK head: Controversial Henry Sildaru father bonus payment not a value call

17:20

Olympic medal-winning skier Henry Sildaru stands by father after photo leak

17:01

Tallinn plans to 'green' dilapidated tramline stretch

16:25

Tallinn plans to bring new cultural activities to Christmas market

16:00

Government to discuss canceling May excise duty hikes

15:59

Inquiry started over Tallinn tram driver attack on passenger

15:39

Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia Updated

15:31

Century-old Tallinn pharmacy keeps legacy of Estonia's first woman pharmacist

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.03

Fuel prices rise again at Estonian gas stations on Monday

09.03

Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

15:39

Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia Updated

09.03

US wins unique tank drag race at Estonia's Tapa base

14:29

Estonia's new ID cards a major headache for notaries

08.03

'My plan for today is just sleep': Estonian tourists arrive back in Tallinn from Middle East

09.03

Expat Iranians in Estonia: We don't want war, but we do want freedom

15:59

Inquiry started over Tallinn tram driver attack on passenger

08.03

New Northern Estonia joint public transport tickets go on sale on March 16

09.03

Sandu: Estonia understands risks posed by Russia and supports Moldova's EU path

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo