X!

Fuel prices rise again at Estonian gas stations on Monday

News
Fuel prices at a Circle K gas station in Tallinn on March 9, 2026.
Fuel prices at a Circle K gas station in Tallinn on March 9, 2026.
News

Fuel prices rose once again at Estonian gas stations on Monday due to an increase in the price of crude oil, which has now reached $115 USD a barrel.

Early on Monday morning, the price of crude oil rose above $115 per barrel due to the war in the Middle East. This is the highest oil price since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

On Monday afternoon, a liter of 95 octane gasoline cost €1.759 at Circle K gas stations. At Olerex, it cost €1.799.

Last Friday, a liter of 95 octane gasoline was selling for €1.554, €1.599, and €1.649 at gas stations in different parts of Tallinn.

On Monday afternoon, a liter of diesel fuel cost €1.879 at Circle K and €1.899 at Olerex gas stations.

Last Friday, the price of a liter of diesel at Circle K gas stations in Tallinn ranged from €1.654 to €1.729, while at Olerex it was between €1.679 and €1.729.

According to Indrek Sassi, Circle K's motor fuel pricing manager, the biggest driver of the price increase has been events in the Middle East, particularly the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Fuel prices at an Olerex gas station in Tallinn on March 9, 2026. Source: Tatjana Gassova / ERR

"As there is currently very little traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz and, according to the latest news, Saudi Arabia has also redirected its oil exports from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea via a pipeline, this has had a strong impact on price increases," explained Sassi.

According to Sassi, some analysts are even predicting an increase to $150 per barrel.

Sassi also said that end products, including jet fuel, gasoline and diesel fuel are traded on separate markets. In addition to crude oil, the prices of those products are also affected by the capacity of refineries and logistics chains.

"The most important price components when it comes to Estonian fuel retail are the purchase price of finished products, the exchange rate, the cost of meeting renewable energy requirements, excise duty on motor fuels, minimum stockholding tax and VAT. The share of state taxes remains at 40–50 percent, with the retailer's margin at around 5 percent," said Sassi.

No fuel shortage expected in near future

Over the weekend, recommendations to stock up on fuel began circulating on social media. However, Alan Vaht, a member of gas station chain Terminal's management board, told ERR there is no reason to fear a fuel shortage in Estonia in the near future.

"Crude oil supplies have been severely affected. There is no need to worry about running out of end products, and a good example of that is today's (Monday's – ed.) decision by the International Energy Agency. There will be an extraordinary meeting tomorrow, but today it was announced to the public that 400 million barrels of various fuels will be used to alleviate the energy crisis we are currently facing. Still, this is one of the biggest energy crises in history," said Vaht.

----

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Märten Hallismaa

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Fuel prices rise again at Estonian gas stations on Monday

19:55

Minister: South Korean company's investments tied to needs of Estonian Defense Forces

19:50

Video: Rescue Center warns of risks after students' Emajõgi ice 'raft' ride

19:30

Tartu's electric bikes return to city streets as spring weather arrives

19:07

Sandu: Estonia understands risks posed by Russia and supports Moldova's EU path

18:30

Riigikogu takes forward plan for police chiefs case investigative committee

17:56

Snowmelt increases parasite risk from dog feces

17:25

President still not signed recall of ambassador to Kazakhstan

16:50

Estonia's Henri Drell matches Spanish basketball league stats record

16:09

Expat Iranians in Estonia: We don't want war, but we do want freedom

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:56

Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

08.03

'My plan for today is just sleep': Estonian tourists arrive back in Tallinn from Middle East

08.03

New Northern Estonia joint public transport tickets go on sale on March 16

13:09

US wins unique tank drag race at Estonia's Tapa base

06.03

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

10:41

Defense minister on Iran situation: Son taking over signals thirst for revenge

08.03

Estonian police detain Latvian citizen over SIM box scam call scheme

08.03

Police say fatal Ida-Viru County crash may have been alcohol-related

08.03

Estonia's final 2 repatriation flights to depart from Middle East on Sunday

11:51

Tallinn to commemorate March bombings on Monday evening

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo