Expert: Airfares expected to be more expensive this summer

Plane tickets are expected to be exceptionally expensive this summer due to the rising cost of jet fuel caused by pressure on oil prices following the war in Iran, an aviation expert has warned.

While one aviation expert expects ticket prices to shoot up, airlines deny that costs will rise in the near future. However, package holidays have already introduced new charges.

Jet fuel accounts for about 30 percent of the price of a plane ticket. Tallinn Airport Management Board member Eero Pärgmäe believes prices will not rise dramatically.

"Many airlines have hedged their fuel, meaning the price is fixed for a certain period, so the increase does not yet affect them today. And the third thing to consider in Europe is that competition between airlines is very, very intense. There are many airlines on the market, and no one wants to raise prices faster than their competitors," Pärgmäe said.

He added that several airlines may choose to absorb the increase in fuel prices themselves.

Eero Pärgmäe. Source: ERR

Finnair spokesperson Mia Eloranta said the closure of two transfer hubs in the Middle East has increased demand for flights to Asia.

"In the short term, we are already seeing that increased demand for Asia traffic is raising average prices by about 15 percent. The impact of higher fuel prices on ticket prices is expected to appear with a delay, as airlines usually hedge at least part of their fuel purchases," Eloranta explained.

airBaltic said ticket prices have not risen yet. However, if higher fuel prices continue, it may gradually be reflected in ticket prices.

Aviation expert Sven Kukemelk said Estonia is set to see a summer with more expensive airline tickets.

He said Estonian travelers are also affected by airBaltic's financial difficulties, which have led the Latvian airline to increase ticket prices even before the rise in fuel prices.

"As airBaltic is in such a strong position, this has led to higher prices, and now the increase in fuel prices is being added on top of that. So it is likely that a more expensive summer for flights from Tallinn is ahead. And whereas previously we expected that during a campaign a round-trip ticket somewhere by the sea might cost €200, I think that during campaigns those prices will be €300 or €350," Kukemelk said.

Package holiday fuel surcharge

Package holidays have already become more expensive.

For tours operated with charter flights, a fuel surcharge will be added from April, which must also be paid retroactively by those who have already purchased their trips.

Travel agent Novatours' marketing and communications manager Olev Riisberg said this means an average increase of 7 to 8 percent in the total cost of a trip.

"This currently applies to four destinations: Turkey, Greece, Tunisia, and trips to Egypt," Riisberg said.

This means an increase of €47 to €68.

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