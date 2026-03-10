X!

Alexela executive: Estonia will not run out of motor fuels

News
Tarmo Kärsna.
Tarmo Kärsna. Source: Kirke Ert
News

Fuel reserves in Estonia would only be used if all logistics routes were cut off and there is currently no reason to worry about motor fuels running out, Alexela's Tarmo Kärsna said.

Is this the largest energy crisis in history?

The problem today is uncertainty about the future. Compared with the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the difference is that a very large share of LNG, or liquefied natural gas, has been affected — meaning it cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz. In other words, this is a crisis involving two energy carriers. In the case of the Ukraine war, the main shortage was crude oil, which was placed under sanctions, and diesel fuel, which drove prices up.

In such a situation, is it also impossible to predict what will happen next?

Yes. As we have seen, prices move up or down with every piece of news. Markets are very emotional and the main concern is how long the crisis will last and whether it will escalate or start to ease. Last week's news that Persian Gulf countries had made efforts to ease the crisis ended with (U.S. President) Donald Trump saying the war would continue until Iran's complete surrender.

When will gasoline prices at filling stations reach €2 per liter?

The easiest way is to look at history. In 2022, during the Ukraine crisis (the start of Russia's full-scale war — ed.), the price of oil was around $120 per barrel and we saw prices of €2 per liter at filling stations then as well. We are moving at roughly the same level now and excise taxes and value-added tax have also increased in the meantime — so €2 is certainly closer.

The price of diesel on the global market is around €1,100 per metric ton. If it rises to about €1,300, then €2 per liter at the pump will be a reality.

Consumers have the impression that prices at filling stations rise very quickly, but fall about twice as slowly if global market prices drop.

Our sector tends to make the news when prices at filling stations go up. However, the reasons behind price movements usually occurred quite some time earlier. That said, the faster increases in recent weeks have also been caused by fears of higher prices, which have led to higher consumption. Estonians have been fueling up more, which means inventories are also lower.

How realistic is the possibility of a fuel supply crisis in Estonia? What conditions would have to be met for that to happen?

Something catastrophic would have to occur. For example, if logistics routes were cut off so that Estonia could not be reached either by rail or by sea. In that case we have strategic reserves that we could use until those logistics channels are restored. For now, Estonians do not need to worry. Seventy percent of Estonia's fuel comes from refineries in Lithuania. I also spoke with the Lithuanian refinery today and they do not import crude oil via the Strait of Hormuz or from the Middle East, so they do not see such a problem arising in Estonia at this time.

So there is fuel, it is just more expensive?

Yes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:53

Estonian schools, AI approach win praise from visiting education leaders

11:50

Alexela executive: Estonia will not run out of motor fuels

11:19

Court: Ida-Viru County school closure rode roughshod over parent's wishes

10:54

Black Butterfly Bread: Naïve artist Kairo opens new exhibition in Tartu

10:22

Tartu opposition leader criticizes walk back on planned cycle lanes

09:55

Culture minister: We cannot accept that Russia uses culture as war propaganda

09:32

Oliver Laas: Of age verification in operating systems

08:56

Estonia crashes out of Paralympics mixed curling as Latvia makes it to medals games

08:11

No big changes at southern border crossings after nighttime closures introduced

07:54

Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.03

Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

09.03

Fuel prices rise again at Estonian gas stations on Monday

08.03

'My plan for today is just sleep': Estonian tourists arrive back in Tallinn from Middle East

09.03

US wins unique tank drag race at Estonia's Tapa base

07:42

Gallery: Tallinn marks 82nd anniversary of Soviet March bombings Updated

08.03

New Northern Estonia joint public transport tickets go on sale on March 16

09.03

Expat Iranians in Estonia: We don't want war, but we do want freedom

06.03

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

09.03

Defense minister on Iran situation: Son taking over signals thirst for revenge

07:54

Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo