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Price of diesel exceeds €2 per liter in Estonia

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Price of diesel in an Alexela filling station on March 20, 2026.
Price of diesel in an Alexela filling station on March 20, 2026. Source: ERR reader
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The price of a liter of diesel fuel at gas stations in Estonia rose above the €2 mark on Friday, as some fuel retailers had forecast earlier this week.

At gas stations in Tallinn and its surrounding areas, the highest diesel price per liter appeared at Alexela, at €2.079 per liter, coming precariously close to the previous high of €2.089 recorded briefly at some Circle K gas stations in July of 2022. At competing stations, prices of €2.019 and €2.029 per liter could be seen. The price of gasoline remains below €2 per liter.

Fuel retailers told ERR earlier this week that diesel prices have surged past gasoline prices at the pump since the escalation of the Iran conflict and no decrease is expected until the disruptions to regional oil production and logistics caused by the war in Iran are resolved.

The last time motor fuel prices in Estonia were this high was in the spring of 2022 when Russia launched its full-scale war in Ukraine.

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