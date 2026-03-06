X!

Prices at the pump in Estonia dip slightly after midweek spike

Prices at the pump at an Alexela gas station in Tallinn. March 6, 2026.
Prices at the pump at an Alexela gas station in Tallinn. March 6, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Fuel prices in Estonia rose earlier this week as global oil costs climbed due to the Middle East conflict, but by Friday most had eased slightly.

This week, prices at Estonian gas stations fluctuated repeatedly.

At Alexela, 95-octane gasoline cost €1.529 per liter Tuesday, rose to €1.659 Wednesday and fell to €1.599 by Friday afternoon. Diesel started at €1.409 on Tuesday, peaked at €1.759 Wednesday and slipped to €1.699 by Friday.

Prices at the pump at a Circle K gas station in Tallinn. March 6, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Circle K's 95-octane gas reached €1.779 Wednesday but dropped to €1.554–1.649 across its Tallinn locations Friday. Diesel went from €1.699 Wednesday to ranging between €1.654 and €1.729 per liter Friday.

At Olerex, 95-octane gas sold for €1.579–1.649 Friday, with diesel at €1.679–1.729 per liter.

At Neste, 95-octane gas ranged from €1.554 to €1.594 per liter Friday, and diesel €1.614–1.694.

Prices at the pump at a Neste gas station in Estonia. March 6, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Editor: Aili Vahtla

