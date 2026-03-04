Estonia's services export grows 10% on year

In 2025, Estonia's exports of services increased by 10 percent, while imports of services grew by 11 percent to €13.8 billion and €10.6 billion, respectively.

In total, the services balance recorded a surplus of €3.2 billion in 2025, an increase of €204 million compared with 2024, Statistics Estonia reported.

Analyst at the agency Jane Leppmets said foreign trade in services continued to grow steadily. "The increase in 2025 was mainly influenced by the growth in exports and imports of other business services," the analyst added.

As in previous years, other business services accounted for the largest share of exports last year, making up 31 percent of total services exports. Within this category, the largest share came from other business support services (44 percent of other business services exports), followed by advertising services (17 percent) and management services (10 percent). Exports of other business services were followed by telecommunications, computer and information services (25 percent of total services exports) and transport services (19 percent).

"There have been no major changes in trading partners in recent years. The main export partners last year were Finland, Germany and the United States, while we purchased the most services from Lithuania, Finland and Germany," Leppmets said.

