Estonia's GDP grew by 0.6% in 2025

Estonia's economy fared better in 2025 than in the two preceding years, growing by 0.6 percent, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.7 percent compared with the same period of 2024.

GDP growth in 2025 was 0.6 percent year-on-year. The GDP at current prices amounted to €11 billion in the fourth quarter of last year and to €41.6 billion in 2025 as a whole.

Robert Müürsepp, the national accounts service manager at Statistics Estonia, said that 2025 was a better year for the Estonian economy than the previous two years.

"The GDP showed growth in the last three quarters, and the annual GDP growth was 0.6 percent," he added.

The main positive contributors in 2025 were manufacturing and information and communication.

"Information and communication have been among the main drivers of the Estonian economy throughout the last few difficult years, except 2024. Manufacturing last made a positive contribution to the GDP in 2021," Müürsepp said.

Of the larger sectors, real estate activities also provided a significant boost to the economy. In 2025, the main activities that hampered economic growth were trade, transportation and storage, and construction.

Private consumption remained at the level of 2023 last year, as it did the year before.

Looking at households' expenditures, the biggest rise in 2025 occurred in expenditures on financial and insurance services. There was also a notable increase in spending on furnishings, recreation, information and communication, and education.

The biggest decreases were recorded in expenditures on transport, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and restaurants and accommodation services.

In 2025, net taxes on products increased by 2.9 percent and investments by 3.2 percent. Investments were driven by the government sector, where investments were up by 11.1 percent. Investments in other machinery and equipment and weapons systems grew the most (73.2 percent).

Exports and imports both grew by 5 percent last year. Net exports totalled 401.6 million euros by the end of 2025, representing the biggest trade surplus for Estonia since 2019.

More information is available on the Statistics Estonia website.

