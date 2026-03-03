X!

Consumer prices rose 3.2 percent on-year

News
Checkout at a store (Photo is illustrative).
Checkout at a store (Photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Preliminary data from Statistics Estonia shows consumer prices in Estonia rose 3.2 percent in February compared with the same month in 2025 and 0.75 percent compared with January.

In January, the annual growth of the consumer price index was 3.7 percent.

The agency is expected to publish the final data on Friday.

"Although a more detailed breakdown for January is not yet available, data from the Tarbi Targalt mobile app suggests that the price increase is driven by higher food prices. The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.1 percent over the month. Alcohol prices increased 3.3 percent over the month. Annual price growth for food remains around 4.5 percent, and annual price growth for alcohol and tobacco stands at 3.2 percent," said Lenno Uusküla, chief economist at Luminor.

The year has begun with two months in which price growth has been the same as last year, he noted.

"For the rest of the year, price increases will also be driven by some tax hikes and wage growth in the services sector. On the other hand, the euro exchange rate against the dollar remains stronger, and import prices are declining. This significantly restrains goods price growth and also brings input prices down," the economist added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:07

First signs of spring hit Estonia as summer visitor birds start arriving

11:46

Ex-air force chief: US success in Iran is what Russia coveted in Ukraine

11:18

Russian navy tests anti-aircraft missiles in the Baltic

10:48

Alar Karis on second presidential term bid: I'll think about it

10:24

Keeping oil shale power running still cheaper than building gas-fired plants

09:55

Police deny storing protester ID data, photos

09:25

Consumer prices rose 3.2 percent on-year

08:36

Voters from all political parties support 2nd president term for Karis

08:11

Analyst: Government consumption is behind small GDP growth

02.03

Middle East flight cancellations leave Estonians searching for alternative routes home

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonian embassy building complex in Abu Dhabi damaged

02.03

Estonian defense minister arrives in Oman from Dubai Updated

02.03

Estonian Foreign Ministry updates Middle East travel advice due to conflict

02.03

Slim bodies of Estonian youths hid high blood sugar levels around re-independence

02.03

Middle East flight cancellations leave Estonians searching for alternative routes home

02.03

FM: No signs of Middle East airspace opening any time soon

28.02

Estonia's Prangli island cut off from the mainland no more

02.03

Travel agents say Iran war has not brought a wave of cancellations

02.03

Police conclude Epstein files hold no clues to crimes committed in Estonia

02.03

Doctors: Vaping results in new and severe pulmonary diseases

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo