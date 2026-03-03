Consumer prices rose 3.2 percent on-year

Preliminary data from Statistics Estonia shows consumer prices in Estonia rose 3.2 percent in February compared with the same month in 2025 and 0.75 percent compared with January.

In January, the annual growth of the consumer price index was 3.7 percent.

The agency is expected to publish the final data on Friday.

"Although a more detailed breakdown for January is not yet available, data from the Tarbi Targalt mobile app suggests that the price increase is driven by higher food prices. The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.1 percent over the month. Alcohol prices increased 3.3 percent over the month. Annual price growth for food remains around 4.5 percent, and annual price growth for alcohol and tobacco stands at 3.2 percent," said Lenno Uusküla, chief economist at Luminor.

The year has begun with two months in which price growth has been the same as last year, he noted.

"For the rest of the year, price increases will also be driven by some tax hikes and wage growth in the services sector. On the other hand, the euro exchange rate against the dollar remains stronger, and import prices are declining. This significantly restrains goods price growth and also brings input prices down," the economist added.

