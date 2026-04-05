X!

Slovak company wins Pärnu bridge reconstruction tender

News
The existing Pärnu Kesklinna Bridge.
The existing Pärnu Kesklinna Bridge. Source: ERR
News

The city of Pärnu has named Slovak company D-PHASE the winner of the design tender for the reconstruction of the Pärnu city center bridge.

The city of Pärnu is considering making the Kesklinna or city center bridge movable as part of its reconstruction and is now expecting the company to propose solutions for both a movable and a fixed bridge.

The city government wants the currently deteriorating bridge slated for reconstruction to visually resemble the historic four-arched Suursild that once stood at the same location.

According to the city, the design work will take about six months and cost nearly €243,000. Reconstruction of the bridge is planned to be completed by the fall of 2028.

Pärnu Deputy Mayor Robert Kiviselg said the Slovak company has submitted its documentation and everything meets the requirements, leaving only the hope that the two preliminary designs will be completed as quickly as possible.

"One design will outline a fixed bridge, while the other will present a movable bridge. For both options, an estimated construction cost will also be provided. In about six months, we will be able to decide how to proceed," Kiviselg said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

05.04

Estonia to help Moldova boost employment rates, meet EU standards

05.04

Lithuania's Ignitis looking to build wind farm in Pärnu County

05.04

Political parties mulling measures to boost birth rate ahead of election

05.04

Slovak company wins Pärnu bridge reconstruction tender

05.04

Latvian PM: Baltic states should coordinate airBaltic together

05.04

3 teenagers detained on suspicion of murder in Valga

04.04

Anna Verschik: Of linguistic security

04.04

Bank of Estonia recommends keeping cash reserve at home

04.04

Andri Rohtla: Mass surveillance in Estonia 18 years and counting

04.04

Estonian community leader Aarne Uku Elias named honorary consul in Chicago

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.04

Bank of Estonia recommends keeping cash reserve at home

05.04

3 teenagers detained on suspicion of murder in Valga

05.04

Latvian PM: Baltic states should coordinate airBaltic together

04.04

Estonian Defense Forces investing heavily in Ida-Viru County

05.04

Political parties mulling measures to boost birth rate ahead of election

03.04

Estonia to simplify switching banks on home loans

05.04

Estonia to help Moldova boost employment rates, meet EU standards

04.04

Andri Rohtla: Mass surveillance in Estonia 18 years and counting

03.04

Foreign media still flocking to Narva over 'people's republic' rumors

04.04

Anna Verschik: Of linguistic security

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo