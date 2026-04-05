Slovak company wins Pärnu bridge reconstruction tender

The city of Pärnu has named Slovak company D-PHASE the winner of the design tender for the reconstruction of the Pärnu city center bridge.

The city of Pärnu is considering making the Kesklinna or city center bridge movable as part of its reconstruction and is now expecting the company to propose solutions for both a movable and a fixed bridge.

The city government wants the currently deteriorating bridge slated for reconstruction to visually resemble the historic four-arched Suursild that once stood at the same location.

According to the city, the design work will take about six months and cost nearly €243,000. Reconstruction of the bridge is planned to be completed by the fall of 2028.

Pärnu Deputy Mayor Robert Kiviselg said the Slovak company has submitted its documentation and everything meets the requirements, leaving only the hope that the two preliminary designs will be completed as quickly as possible.

"One design will outline a fixed bridge, while the other will present a movable bridge. For both options, an estimated construction cost will also be provided. In about six months, we will be able to decide how to proceed," Kiviselg said.

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