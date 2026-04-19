Over 1,000 teams took part in Estonia's Võhandu Marathon

More than 1,240 boats from 28 countries took part in the 100-kilometer journey along the Võhandu River for the world's largest paddle marathon in South Estonia on Saturday.

The event takes place annually on the third weekend of April with both professionals and amateurs taking part, using kayaks, canoes, inflatable boats and other paddle-powered craft.

This year's low water level presented paddlers with challenges in several places.

After seven hours and 42 minutes, a Czech crew crossed the finish line first, beating the second-place team – also from Czechia – by seven minutes.

The Võhandu Marathon took place for the 21st time this year.

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