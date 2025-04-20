X!

Czech pair win Estonia's Võhandu Marathon

News
Võhandu maraton 2025.
Võhandu maraton 2025. Source: Aivar Nagel
News

The 20th Võhandu Marathon saw a record number of participants at the starting line this year. The winners were Czech double kayakers Lukáš Horák and Oldřich Dasek.

Early Saturday morning, 1,300 boats – almost 3,000 paddlers from 30 countries — set off on the 100-kilometer course.

Although the course record remained unbroken this time, two teams completed the distance in under eight hours.

The marathon was won by the Czechs Horák and Dasek, who finished with a time of 7:51:24, falling 27 minutes short of the course record.

Organizers said the record might have been broken if the water level had been higher.

Second place went to last year's winners, the French team of Pieter Paauw and François Boucher (8:10:07), and third place was taken by Swedish solo kayaker Martin Nordstrand (8:21:23).

The best result by Estonians was in the women's double kayak category. Linda Tetsmann and Anette Baum finished fourth overall, missing the podium by just 35 seconds.

Estonian Oleg Mozessov finished fifth in a single kayak, with a time of 8:27:16.

The fastest time of this year's marathon was clocked outside the official competition by a triple kayak, Lithuanians Arūnas Dubauskas, Deividas Šatikas, and Vaidas Linkevičius finished with a time of 7:44:52. This would have been the best result of the day had their boat class been part of the official rankings.

The race cutoff time is 24 hours, so the last finishers are expected to arrive at the finish line around 6–7 a.m. on Sunday. All results can be seen HERE.

The 100-km-long downriver marathon runs on the Võhandu River in Võru and Põlva counties.

Every year, on the third weekend of April, the world's largest paddle marathon, the Võhandu Marathon, takes place on the river, with 1,200 boats and more than 2,500 participants.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:56

FM: Hungary would hurt EU taxpayers by lifting Russia sanctions

12:01

Czech pair win Estonia's Võhandu Marathon

11:44

115 cruise ships to visit Estonia in 2025

10:05

Estonian berry growers want unified regional plant protection policy

09:11

Captured Russian military equipment from Ukraine on display at Estonian War Museum

08:42

Experts: US pressuring Russia, Ukraine with negotiations withdrawal threat

08:00

Calligrapher: Patterns on Ukrainian Pysanka eggs offer symbol of protection for soldiers

19.04

New Vabamu exhibition tells stories of Ukrainian prisoners of war

19.04

Estonian universities have not yet taken active steps to attract US researchers

19.04

Daily: Prosecutor's Office considering criminal proceedings against care home

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.04

Russia leaves 4,000 Russian pensioners in Estonia without their pensions

17.04

Study: Russian-speaking youth in Estonia reflect diverse values, identities

19.04

'Do what you can:' Why do foreign nationals join Estonia's Defense League?

19.04

Elron's first Škoda regional train arrives in Estonia

19.04

Tallinn's Way of the Cross leads to Orthodox church for first time

15.04

Latvia to close Salacgriva bridge to traffic first week of May

18.04

Easter traditions in Estonia past and present

19.04

Estonian universities have not yet taken active steps to attract US researchers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo