Economists: Estonia's economic policy debate far too superficial

Estonia's public economic debate does not consistently demand analytical precision. If a student fails to define concepts, they are corrected. If a public opinion leader does the same, people often simply move on, write Kadri Ukrainski, Luca Alfieri and Kadi Timpmann.

In recent weeks, Estonia's public economic debate has once again taken on a familiar shape. Some warn of growing anti-capitalist sentiment among students, while others urge caution regarding endless economic growth. The debate is lively and necessary, but it tends to take place on the wrong level. The problem is not ideological balance, but the fact that the discussion too often remains analytically superficial.

Public debates rely on large, emotionally charged concepts — capitalism, growth, degrowth — as though each referred to a single, clearly bounded phenomenon. In reality, this is not the case.

"Capitalism" is often treated as one system, even though in practice it encompasses highly different combinations of markets, regulation and state intervention — in other words, different varieties of capitalism.

"Growth" is alternately used as a universal solution or an existential threat, without clarifying whether the reference is to GDP, productivity or living standards.

"Degrowth" is portrayed either as a moral imperative or an economic catastrophe, even though it is actually a broad collection of ideas centered on rethinking resource use and well-being.

When the core concepts remain vague, drawing conclusions inevitably becomes imprecise as well. In such a situation, neither side of the debate has any real advantage; people simply talk past one another and this manifests itself very concretely in Estonia's policy discussions.

In the energy debate, discussion quickly shifts between "cheap" and "green" energy without explaining the mechanisms through which one objective is supposed to lead to the other. The focus is often placed on individual energy sources, even though it would be more meaningful to discuss different energy portfolios while also accounting for hidden costs.

A similar logic recurs in discussions about regional development. Ida-Viru County's future is often framed as a choice between preserving existing jobs or moving toward the green transition. The real issue, however, concerns productivity, investment and labor mobility between sectors, as well as the emergence of new technological niches in other fields such as ICT and services.

The same pattern appears in discussions of inflation. Blame is divided between businesses and the government, but far less attention is paid to the mechanisms that actually shape prices, such as market structure, competition and cost pass-through.

The problem, therefore, is not disagreement itself. The problem is that the debate is taking place on the wrong level. If discussion is reduced to the question of whether growth is "good" or "bad," the outcome is predictable. Some assume growth will solve structural problems, while others believe growth itself is the problem. Economics does not support such a binary opposition. The important questions are: "What kind of growth?", "For whom?", "At what cost?" and "With what side effects?"

The discussion is often made more emotional through references to the fact that economic growth has helped reduce global poverty. Indeed, extreme poverty worldwide has declined significantly in recent decades, but that does not mean the problem has been solved. If current trends continue, hundreds of millions of people will still remain in extreme poverty. Everything depends on the policies we design and the scenario humanity ultimately chooses.

A similar oversimplification appears in historical comparisons as well. Earlier national economies are often portrayed as isolated, even though economic relations between countries existed in the past too, simply in different forms. Nor was 19th-century economic policy uniformly protectionist; liberal and state-directed approaches coexisted and classical economic theory emerged during the same period.

Simplified portrayals of modern global capitalism also leave the picture incomplete. Companies do not base decisions solely on labor costs, but also consider institutional factors such as the strength of the rule of law and the protection of property rights. Attempts have also been made to limit international tax competition, for example through agreements on a global minimum tax.

In recent opinion pieces, students have been portrayed as ideological actors, but this framing misses the main point. The core of economics education is not choosing sides, but analyzing arguments and unpacking their structure. Students are taught to ask fundamental questions: What exactly is being measured? What is the causal mechanism? Who bears the costs and who benefits? What is the time horizon and what does this mean for policy? Modern economics no longer asks whether the market or the state is "better"; in most cases, the answer is that it depends. These are not academic trivialities, but minimum requirements for a meaningful discussion.

The problem is often explained as a generational conflict. In reality, the issue is structural: Estonia's public economic debate does not consistently demand analytical precision. If a student fails to define concepts, they are corrected. If a public opinion leader does the same, people often simply move on. Better economic policy decisions do not emerge from choosing the so-called right side; they emerge from asking better questions. Until then, Estonia's economic debate will too often remain a choice between simplified narratives.

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