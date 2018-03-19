news

Putin garners 94 percent of votes cast at polling stations in Estonia

News
Voters waiting outside the Russian embassy in Tallinn, March 18, 2018.
Voters waiting outside the Russian embassy in Tallinn, March 18, 2018. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
News

Nearly 94 percent of the votes cast in the Russian presidential election by Russian citizens living in Estonia were in favor of President Vladimir Putin, the Baltic News Service reported on Monday.

Of the nearly 83,000 Russian citizens eligible to vote in Estonia, 28,077 participated in the March 18 election.

15,883 voted in Tallinn and Tartu, and the rest in Narva, the Russian embassy said. They also stated that nearly 94 percent of the votes were cast in favor of Putin, while 1.5 percent went to Vladimir Zhirinovsky and another 0.2 percent to Ksenia Sobchak.

Six years ago in the last election some 85 percent of Russian voters participating in the election in Estonia went for Putin as well. Putin's average in the Russian Federation at the time was 63 percent. According to Statistics Estonia, some 86,500 Russian citizens lived in Estonia in 2017.

President Vladimir Putin won Sunday's election with 76.67 percent of the vote.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

russia vladimir putin


news.err.ee

Estonia 100
