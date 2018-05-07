news

Estonia represented at Putin's inauguration by deputy embassy chief

Estonia was represented at Monday's inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin not by the Estonian Ambassador to Russia, but the deputy head of the Estonian Embassy.

"Estonia will be represented by deputy chief of the embassy Piret Reintamm Benno at the inauguration of Vladimir Putin," a press officer for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BNS on Monday.

At Putin's previous inauguration in 2012, Estonia was represented by then-Ambassador to Russia Simmu Tiik.

Putin was re-elected president with 77 percent of the vote on March 18. EU observers found that international standards were breached at the election, which was also characterized by other violations and shortcomings. The OSCE found that the election lacked real competition, as both before and during the election, people's fundamental rights were infringed, civil society was pressured and media coverage was very one-sided.

May 7 marks the beginning of Putin's fourth term as president, which will last through 2024.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
2019 Riigikogu Election
Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) at the leadership meeting that decided to rename the party, May 5, 2018.

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) changes party name

IRL goes back to the merger of Isamaaliit (Pro Patria) and Res Publica in 2006. Earlier this year the party leadership around chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, faced with worse and worse ratings that most recently even dropped below the 5-percent threshold, decided that it is time to drop the lengthy name and the three-letter acronym and go for something simpler: Isamaa, or Pro Patria.

