news

VW importer points to lack of capacity in Baltic states to inspect CNG cars ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
A CNG-powered Volkswagen Golf.
A CNG-powered Volkswagen Golf. Source: Volkswagen
Business

Møller Baltic Import, Volkswagen AG's exclusive dealer for Audi in Latvia and Lithuania and for Volkswagen in all three Baltic states, has halted its sale of compressed natural gas (CNG) powered vehicles because the local roadworthiness inspection stations don't have the necessary equipment to check gas cylinders.

As Møller's Tallinn branch confirmed to BNS, the delivery of CNG-fueled cars from the manufacturing plant to the Baltic states has been stopped.

The cause for stopping the sale of Volkswagen CNG cars in the Baltic states is that the inspection stations here are not prepared technically to check the gas cylinders according to the requirements of EU directive ECE-R 110. To visually inspect gas cylinders and other components and pinpoint potential corrosion, the cover of the cylinder has to be removed. The inspection stations in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are not currently doing that.

Møller are hoping that the current situation is only temporary. In recent years sales of CNG cars have been on a stable upward trend, which is why the importer is looking into possible solutions, the Tallinn branch said.

Møller sold 10,000 Audi and Volkswagen utility vehicles and cars in the Baltic countries in 2017 and posted a revenue of €232 million.

The company sold over 2,000 vehicles in Estonia during the year, raising annual sales by 10.8 percent. The Tiguan, Passat, and Golf models accounted for 67 percent of the total sales volume.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

volkswagenmøller


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
29.03

Azerbaijani authorities deny Tallinn City Council adviser entry at airport

29.03

Justice minister proposes foreign agents registration act, faces criticism

29.03

Kaljulaid meets Queen Elizabeth II

29.03

Estonia bars Russian MP from entering country

28.03

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

28.03

Ratas: Estonia to go on providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Lebanon

28.03

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

28.03

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

BUSINESS
29.03

February retail turnover up three percent on year

28.03

Transit business sees noticeable improvement in Estonian-Russian relations

27.03

Mihkelson slams Estonian decision to skip Dubai Expo

27.03

Swedbank leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.9 percent

27.03

Tartu municipal council follows city council rejecting pulp mill project

27.03

German logistics company HHLA buying Estonian Transiidikeskuse AS

26.03

European Central Bank withdraws Estonian Versobank's license

26.03

Four of six parliamentary parties want logging limits

Opinion
20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Kaja Kallas.

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

Kaja Kallas, sole candidate for the chairmanship of the opposition Reform Party, would transform the health insurance system of Estonia in such a way that state coverage would be bought for the Estonian population from private insurance companies, weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote on Wednesday.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:08

No lawsuits against Estonia filed with European Court of Justice in 2017

12:17

VW importer points to lack of capacity in Baltic states to inspect CNG cars

10:51

Rescue Board dismisses 12 over insufficient language skills

09:31

State to carry out cost and socioeconomic analyses for Saaremaa bridge

29.03

Unvaccinated child in Viimsi diagnosed with measles following overseas trip

29.03

Estonia imposes entry ban on individuals on Magnitsky List Updated

29.03

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

29.03

Latvian, Lithuanian Luminor banks to be merged with Estonian Luminor

29.03

Declaration supporting Baltic security to be adopted at meeting with Trump

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

29.03

Azerbaijani authorities deny Tallinn City Council adviser entry at airport

29.03

Justice minister proposes foreign agents registration act, faces criticism

29.03

February retail turnover up three percent on year

29.03

Kaljulaid meets Queen Elizabeth II

29.03

Estonia bars Russian MP from entering country

28.03

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

28.03

Ratas: Estonia to go on providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Lebanon

28.03

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

28.03

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

28.03

Retired general: US troops should be sent back to Baltics

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: