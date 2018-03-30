VW importer points to lack of capacity in Baltic states to inspect CNG cars

Møller Baltic Import, Volkswagen AG's exclusive dealer for Audi in Latvia and Lithuania and for Volkswagen in all three Baltic states, has halted its sale of compressed natural gas (CNG) powered vehicles because the local roadworthiness inspection stations don't have the necessary equipment to check gas cylinders.

As Møller's Tallinn branch confirmed to BNS, the delivery of CNG-fueled cars from the manufacturing plant to the Baltic states has been stopped.

The cause for stopping the sale of Volkswagen CNG cars in the Baltic states is that the inspection stations here are not prepared technically to check the gas cylinders according to the requirements of EU directive ECE-R 110. To visually inspect gas cylinders and other components and pinpoint potential corrosion, the cover of the cylinder has to be removed. The inspection stations in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are not currently doing that.

Møller are hoping that the current situation is only temporary. In recent years sales of CNG cars have been on a stable upward trend, which is why the importer is looking into possible solutions, the Tallinn branch said.

Møller sold 10,000 Audi and Volkswagen utility vehicles and cars in the Baltic countries in 2017 and posted a revenue of €232 million.

The company sold over 2,000 vehicles in Estonia during the year, raising annual sales by 10.8 percent. The Tiguan, Passat, and Golf models accounted for 67 percent of the total sales volume.