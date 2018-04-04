MP Andres Ammas dies at 56 ({{commentsTotal}})
Free Party MP Andres Ammas died on Tuesday night, aged 56, Free Party Chairman Artur Talvik announced on social media on Wednesday morning.
Born on Feb. 25, 1962 in Talllinn, Ammas graduated from the 1st High School of Haapsalu in 1979. He earned a degree in music pedagogy from Tallinn State Conservatory in 1984, and a second degree in journalism from the University of Tartu in 1993.
From 1982-1986 and 1988-1990, he worked as a teacher at the 1st High School of Haapsalu; from 1986-1987, he worked as head teacher at the same.
From 1987-1988, Ammas also worked as director of the Cultural Department of the Executive Committee of the Haapsalu Council of People's Deputies. From 1992-1995 and 1996-1999, he served as editor-in-chief of the regional paper Lääne Elu.
From 1995-1996, Ammas served in the Haapsalu city government as an education adviser. From 1999-2001, he served as secretary general of the Pro Pro Patria Union, and from 2001-2002 he served as adviser to and director of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia.
From 2003-2007, Ammas taught at Haapsalu High School, after which he served as principal thereof from 2007-2011. From 2011-2015, he hosted a radio show on Vikerraadio. From 2012-2013 he taught music at Tallinn Konstantin Päts Open Air School, after which he served as a teacher at Noarootsi High School from 2014-2015.
From 1990-1992, Ammas was a member of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia, and was among those to vote for the restoration of Estonian independence on Aug. 20, 1991. He also served as a member of the Congress of Estonia.
Running in the 5th Electoral District, Ammas was elected to the Riigikogu with 1,859 votes in the 2015 elections.
From 1992-2012, Ammas was a member of the Pro Patria Union/Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL). He was a member of the Free Party since October 2014.
Editor: Aili Vahtla