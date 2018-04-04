MP Andres Ammas dies at 56

Born on Feb. 25, 1962 in Talllinn, Ammas graduated from the 1st High School of Haapsalu in 1979. He earned a degree in music pedagogy from Tallinn State Conservatory in 1984, and a second degree in journalism from the University of Tartu in 1993.

From 1982-1986 and 1988-1990, he worked as a teacher at the 1st High School of Haapsalu; from 1986-1987, he worked as head teacher at the same.

From 1987-1988, Ammas also worked as director of the Cultural Department of the Executive Committee of the Haapsalu Council of People's Deputies. From 1992-1995 and 1996-1999, he served as editor-in-chief of the regional paper Lääne Elu.

From 1995-1996, Ammas served in the Haapsalu city government as an education adviser. From 1999-2001, he served as secretary general of the Pro Pro Patria Union, and from 2001-2002 he served as adviser to and director of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia.

From 2003-2007, Ammas taught at Haapsalu High School, after which he served as principal thereof from 2007-2011. From 2011-2015, he hosted a radio show on Vikerraadio. From 2012-2013 he taught music at Tallinn Konstantin Päts Open Air School, after which he served as a teacher at Noarootsi High School from 2014-2015.

From 1990-1992, Ammas was a member of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia, and was among those to vote for the restoration of Estonian independence on Aug. 20, 1991. He also served as a member of the Congress of Estonia.

Running in the 5th Electoral District, Ammas was elected to the Riigikogu with 1,859 votes in the 2015 elections.

From 1992-2012, Ammas was a member of the Pro Patria Union/Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL). He was a member of the Free Party since October 2014.