Enn Meri to take Ammas' seat in Riigikogu

Alternate member Enn Meri (Free) is to be sworn in as a member of the Riigikogu on Thursday following the death of Free Party MP Andres Ammas.

The Board of the Riigikogu decided that Meri, Ammas' alternate, would take the late MP's seat as of Thursday, April 5, according to a Riigikogu press release.

Free Party MP Andres Ammas died on Tuesday night, aged 56, Free Party Chairman Artur Talvik announced on social media on Wednesday morning.