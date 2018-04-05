Red Terror Museum project asks public to judge design competition entries

The Estonian Institute of Historical Memory is inviting the public to vote on the different entries for the design of a future Red Terror Museum in Tallinn's Patarei sea fortress.

The contest has produced 13 entries that the public can grade until the morning of Apr. 9. The survey is in Estonian, but the order in which it is set up is understandable without detailed knowledge of Estonian as well.

The jury of experts that will pick the winner will take the outcome of the poll into account as well, the institute said.

According to the institute's Sandra Vok, the museum's overall concept has global importance, as it will be accompanied by an international research center to look into the crimes committed by communist regimes around the world.

Turning the crumbling sea fortress into a museum and developing it otherwise as well is a national project, Vok said, and its use as a prison by both the Nazis as well as the Soviets in the 20th century gives it international meaning.

Curator Martin Andreller has also said that Patarei stands out as a unique venue for such a museum, last but not least because it is the only remaining historic substance of its kind in Estonia. Nothing of a comparable scale or importance exists in the area.

The institute is working with several other organisations including the planned Estonian Museum of Science and Technology, the Estonian War Museum, the Estonian Firefighting Museum, and also the Estonian Agricultural Museum.

According to Andreller, the latter might at first sight not seem too connected to the issue of totalitarian dictatorship, but considering that the communist takeover of the Estonian economy and people mainly happened through dispossession and nationalization, agriculture in fact becomes a core element in the history of Estonia in the 20th century.

The jury will review the entries starting Apr. 9, and present a decision on Apr. 11 (Monday and Wednesday next week).