Gallery: Winner of Red Terror Museum design competition announced

The Estonian Institute of Historical Memory announced the winners of its design competition on Wednesday for the coming Red Terror Museum.

Japanese architect Shuhei Endo's work titled "Red Erosion" is the jury's favorite, winning first place and €15,000.

A joint project by Icelandic and Latvian artists, "Erratic Shadows" comes in second, winning €10,000 in prize money. The artists involved are Icelandic media artists Gagarin, Latvian design studio H2E, and Icelandic architects Tvihorf.

The competition's third place goes to "Ajavari" by Estonian KOKO Architects, winning both €5,000 for coming in third as well as another €5,000 because it won the public vote.

The competition's special prizes of €2,500 went to "The Red Block" by Polish artists Maciej Jacub Zawadzki, Łukasz Wenclewski, Michał Polak, Federig Eugeni, Carla Gonzalez Moran, and Eun Ji Kim, and to "RTM 201840" by Polish Džus GK Architects.

The jury made its decision on Apr. 9, altogether considering 13 different international entries.

Read more about the details of the competition and the specific challenges of the museum project here.