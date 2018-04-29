Crimes of communism museum, research center to be built in wing of Patarei

In addition to deciding to put the Patarei Sea Fortress-Prison up for auction, the Estonian government at its most recent Cabinet meeting also decided to establish an up to 5,000 square meter museum of the crimes of communism as well as a research center in one wing of the complex.

"The center will not be another museum of Estonia's occupations, but will reflect the crimes of communism and communist regimes all over the world," Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) said in a press release, adding that the center will involve a research center, museum as well as a department for international awareness-raising.

"The international museum of the crimes of communism to be built between the walls of the Patarei prison will not tell only our tale but will be a cautionary and educational keeper of memory for future generations so that they acknowledge the fragility of freedom and know to value it," Reinsalu said.

The minister added that the center will carry a significant message that the evil of the crimes of communism cannot be repeated in Estonian society.

Japanese architect Shuhei Endo's work titled "Red Erosion" won first place in the international design competition for the international museum of the crimes of communism to be built at Patarei Sea Fortress-Prison in Tallinn.

The center's work will be organized by the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory. The specific contract terms for renting the complex will be determined in cooperation between the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance and Estonian state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS).