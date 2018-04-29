news

Crimes of communism museum, research center to be built in wing of Patarei ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The museum's winning design entry,
The museum's winning design entry, "Red Erosion" by Japanese architect Shuhei Endo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In addition to deciding to put the Patarei Sea Fortress-Prison up for auction, the Estonian government at its most recent Cabinet meeting also decided to establish an up to 5,000 square meter museum of the crimes of communism as well as a research center in one wing of the complex.

"The center will not be another museum of Estonia's occupations, but will reflect the crimes of communism and communist regimes all over the world," Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) said in a press release, adding that the center will involve a research center, museum as well as a department for international awareness-raising.

"The international museum of the crimes of communism to be built between the walls of the Patarei prison will not tell only our tale but will be a cautionary and educational keeper of memory for future generations so that they acknowledge the fragility of freedom and know to value it," Reinsalu said.

The minister added that the center will carry a significant message that the evil of the crimes of communism cannot be repeated in Estonian society.

Japanese architect Shuhei Endo's work titled "Red Erosion" won first place in the international design competition for the international museum of the crimes of communism to be built at Patarei Sea Fortress-Prison in Tallinn.

The center's work will be organized by the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory. The specific contract terms for renting the complex will be determined in cooperation between the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance and Estonian state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ministry of financerkasministry of justiceurmas reinsalucenter for the investigation of communist crimespatarei sea fortress-prisonred terror museum


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
27.04

Riina Sikkut offered Ossinovski's position as health and labor minister

27.04

NATO team wins 2018 Locked Shields cyberdefense exercise

27.04

Government fulfills 93 percent of its 2016-2019 action plan

27.04

ETV+ to begin broadcasting on primary free-to-air network next year

27.04

Waste sorting plant in Lasnamäe catches fire

27.04

Estonian government to put Patarei building up for auction

27.04

Mikser to meet with allied colleagues in Brussels

26.04

University of Tartu named best research university in 'New Europe'

BUSINESS
26.04

Nordica launches flights to Kiev's Zhuliany Airport

26.04

Danske Bank to gradually exit Baltic market

25.04

Estonian ministry wants to make use of illegal workforce a criminal offense

24.04

Nordea raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.9 percent

24.04

Swedbank Estonia's first quarter profits up 5.7 percent on year

23.04

Estonian Railways to begin repairs at Riisipere station

23.04

Estonian company signs contract to bring railway route from China to Muuga

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

Opinion
16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
The Free Party is currently a member of the opposition in the Riigikogu.

Five contenders in race for Free Party chair

Andres Herkel, Tarmo Kaldma, Viktoria Lukats, Jüri Saar and Olev Vaher are all candidates for the next chairperson of the opposition Free Party, to be elected at the party's May 12 general meeting.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:18

Finance minister: Digitial economy taxation issue needs to be resolved

12:49

Crimes of communism museum, research center to be built in wing of Patarei

10:13

Norwegian university, Estonia begin cyber cooperation talks

28.04

Five contenders in race for Free Party chair

28.04

Health fund pays €11 million for treatment of Estonians abroad in 2017

28.04

Mikser: NATO foreign ministers reaffirmed importance of allied relations

28.04

Ratas to nominate Janek Mäggi for public administration minister

27.04

Central bank: Estonians' savings rate on average EU level

27.04

Greek defense chief in Estonia: We are working to solve common challenges

27.04

Riina Sikkut offered Ossinovski's position as health and labor minister

27.04

NATO team wins 2018 Locked Shields cyberdefense exercise

27.04

Government fulfills 93 percent of its 2016-2019 action plan

27.04

Eesti Energia's first quarter profits down 16 percent

27.04

ETV+ to begin broadcasting on primary free-to-air network next year

27.04

Waste sorting plant in Lasnamäe catches fire

27.04

Estonian government to put Patarei building up for auction

27.04

Mikser to meet with allied colleagues in Brussels

26.04

University of Tartu named best research university in 'New Europe'

26.04

Nordica launches flights to Kiev's Zhuliany Airport

26.04

Estonia, Norway team up for €27 million ICT business development program

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: