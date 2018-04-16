news

Strike at Rakvere meat plant to end Monday

Business
Rakvere Meat Processing Plant.
Rakvere Meat Processing Plant. Source: ERR
Business

Slaughter line strikers at Rakvere Meat Processing Plant have decided to end their more than two-month-long strike on Monday.

According to Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL) secretary Artjom Arhangelski, many meat plant employees received raises.

"The slaughter line employees who striked saw the biggest wage increase of approximately eight percent," Arhangelski said, noting that the other employees' raises remained within the range of one or two percent this time.

"The ending of the current strike nonetheless does not mean that the union's work at the meat processing plant is done," he continued, adding that although every issue in the industry has not yet been resolved, continuing the strike would not guarantee better results under current conditions.

"Efforts will continue in the name of substantive negotiations with the employer regarding improving employee working conditions, and first and foremost to sign a trade union recognition agreement," Arhangelski said.

HKScan Estonia CEO Anne Mere has told ERR that the meat processing industry is not obstructing unionization.

The strike over wages at Rakvere Meat Processing plant, the longest such work stoppage in Estonian history, began on Feb. 6.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Editor: Aili Vahtla

unionsstrikehkscanestonian trade union confederationrakvere meat processing plant


