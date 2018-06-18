HKScan hires 44 seasonal workers due to increased summer demand

news

HKScan owns the Rakvere and Tallegg brands in Estonia.
HKScan owns the Rakvere and Tallegg brands in Estonia. Source: (Tairo Lutter/Postimees/Scanpix)
HKScan Estonia, a subsidiary of the Nordic food group HKScan, hired 44 seasonal employees at Rakvere Meat Processing Plant to help service increased demand during the summer season.

"Considering that last year we reached the absolute sales record of Rakvere-brand products in June and that sales volumes this year are already now exceeding last year's, then there are very busy weeks ahead at Rakvere Meat Processing Plant," HKScan Estonia CEO Anne Mere said in a press release on Monday.

During the week that includes the 23 and 24 June Victory Day and Midsummer holidays, the Rakvere plant will ship approximately 1.3 million kilograms of various meat products to customers in Estonia and abroad. According to Mere, shashlik meat sales have already increased by one third, and sales volumes of boiled sausage likewise increase by 10-15% in June.

HKScan is a Nordic food group which produces and markets pork, beef, poultry and mutton as well as processed meat and ready-made food. HK Scan saw a loss of €18 million last year, while the company's 2017 revenue totalled €1.8 billion.

The HKScan Group also includes HKScan Estonia, which owns Rakvere Meat Processing Plant as well as poultry producer Tallegg.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

