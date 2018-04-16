news

Pope Francis likely to celebrate Tallinn Mass in Freedom Square

Pope Francis.
Pope Francis. Source: Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Scanpix
Pope Francis, who is scheduled to visit Estonia on Sept. 25 on a tour of the Baltics scheduled to coincide with the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian centennials, is likely to celebrate his Tallinn Mass in Freedom Square.

According to BNS, the organizing team of the pope's visit has considered several venues used for public events, but the choice has lingered namely on the Central Tallinn square.

During his visit to the Baltics, the pope will visit Vilnius and Kaunas on Sept. 22-23, and Riga and Aglona on Sept. 24. Pope Francis will arrive in Tallinn for a one-day visit on Sept. 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

From Tallinn, the pope will return to the Vatican.

Previous papal visit in 1993

The only pope to previously visit Estonia was Pope John Paul II, who visited the country on Sept. 10, 1993. During his ten-hour visit, he celebrated Mass twice in Tallinn — first at Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral, then in Town Hall Square.

Pope John Paul II also attended an ecumenical prayer at St. Nicholas' Church and met with President Lennart Meri and Prime Minister Mart Laar.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

