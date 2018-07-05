news

Pope to hold mass on Tallinn Freedom Square

News
Pope Francis.
Pope Francis. Source: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters/Scanpix
News

The Vatican announced on Thursday that Pope Francis will have two ecumenical meetings during his trip to the Baltic states in September, and among other things he will also hold a mass on Freedom Square in Tallinn.

The Vatican on Thursday released details about the previously announced 22-25 September visit.

In Lithuania, where the majority of the population is Catholic, the pope will visit a Marian sanctuary. After being driven from Vilnius to Kaunas, Francis will then hold a mass in a local park on 23 September.

The pope will then visit Riga on 24 September, where he will meet representatives of other faiths and also visit the city's Catholic cathedral. Francis will travel back to Vilnius the same evening, as he will stay only there over the three days of his visit.

On 25 September the pope will fly to Tallinn, where he will meet with young people in a Lutheran church before holding a mass on Freedom Square.

The pope's visit is scheduled to take place in the same year that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania celebrate their centennials.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

lithuania latvia pope francis catholic church


news.err.ee

Estonia 100
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

