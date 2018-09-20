news

Over 100 priests to celebrate Mass with Pope in Tallinn

Pope Francis will visit Estonia on 25 September 2018.
Pope Francis will visit Estonia on 25 September 2018. Source: ERR
More than 100 priests are to celebrate Mass with Pope Francis during the Pope's one-day visit to the capital of Estonia next week.

Pope Francis, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church, will lead the celebration of Mass in Tallinn on 25 September, which is to be attended by approximately 10,000 people, including guests from several other European countries, Roman Catholic Church in Estonia spokesperson Marge-Marie Paas told BNS on Wednesday.

A total of 104 priests will celebrate Mass with the Pope, with another 14 bishops expected to attend.

Father Wodzislaw Szczepanik, who is in charge of preparations ahead of the Mass, said at a press event at the beginning of the month that Holy Mass is the most important ceremony in the Catholic Church. In the first half, Scripture will be read and the Pope will speak. In the second, Catholics will receive communion.

Szczepanik noted that booklets will be handed out to everyone arriving at Mass that explain the various actions performed during Mass as well as instructions on how to behave. The same information will be made online at the time of the visit which will allow smartphone users to read it on their devices.

"Attendance will apparently depend to a large extent on what the weather will be like on 25 September," Paas said.

The spokesperson emphasised that Holy Mass is not a concet or show, and that the Pope celebrating it is first and foremost a spiritual leader.

The Pope is to make a round of Freedom Square in his safety vehicle prior to celebrating Mass to welcome the crowd. Mass is scheduled to begin at 16:30 EEST.

Pope Francis' visit to Tallinn is the final stop on his tour of the Baltics. While in Tallinn, he is scheduled to meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid, members of the Estonian government, representatives of civil society and members of the diplomatic corps at Kadriorg.

The Pope will also meet with young Christians at St. Charles' Church as well as with recipients of help frmo the Church at Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

