Pope greets people of Estonia ahead of next week's visit

Pope Francis, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church, greeted the people of Estonia ahead of his one-day visit to Tallinn next Tuesday.

The Pope, who is to pay a pastoral visit to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, will be in Tallinn next Tuesday, 25 September, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

In his filmed greeting, Pope Francis said that he wants to send a message of hope to all people of goodwill for the future.

"My visit is tied to the 100th anniversary of your people's independence, and I recognise everyone who has sacrificed themselves in the past in the name of achieving freedom," the Pope said. "Freedom, as we know, is an earned treasure, which we maintain for future generations. During times of darkness, violence and persecution, the flames of freedom were not extinguished, but rather inspired hope in a future in which God-given dignity is honoured and we all accept the call to work together toward building up a just and brotherly society."