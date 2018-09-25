news

Pope Francis arrived at Tallinn Airport shortly before 10:00 EEST on Tuesday. The head of the worldwide Catholic Church is in Estonia for a one-day visit.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

foreign visitspope francis


