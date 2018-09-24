news

Estonian president, prime minister to take turns hosting Pope ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Pope Francis in Aglona, Latvia, where he celebrated Holy Mass.
Pope Francis in Aglona, Latvia, where he celebrated Holy Mass. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) will take turns hosting Pope Francis during his one-day visit to Estonia on Tuesday, as neither of them will be in Tallinn for all of Tuesday due to the UN General Assembly taking place in New York.

Kaljulaid will meet the Pope at Tallinn Airport on Tuesday, and host a reception in honour of the head of the Catholic Church at Kadriorg to be attended by President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) and members of the government with the exception of the prime minister, said Lauri Bambus, director general of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The president will meet with the Pope in her offices, after which they will attend a reception for Estonian politicians, cultural figures and other dignitaries at the Rose Garden in Kadriorg. Both the Pope and the president are to deliver speeches at the reception.

Following the Rose Garden reception, the president and the Pope will take part in an ecumenical youth meeting at St. Charles' Church at around noon. Kaljulaid will then board a plane for New York, as she is to deliver a speech at the UN on Estonia's behalf on Wednesday morning Estonian time.

Ratas, who is currently in New York, is scheduled to arrive in Tallinn shortly after 13:00 EEST on Tuesday. He will represent the leaders of Estonia at the Holy Mass to be celebrated by Pope Francis at Freedom Square, and later see him off at the airport, Bambus said at a press conference on Monday.

"Typically, several meetings are scheduled within the framework of state visits, and visits of the rank of state visit," the ministry official explained. "But these visits always take place over the course of several days. Since His Holiness the Pope will be in Estonia for one day, in fact for ten hours, it has been arranged that the president will welcome and the prime minister see off [the Pope]."

Bambus noted that Kaljulaid, Ratas and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) are all also busy attending the UN General Assembly this week.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

kersti kaljulaidjüri ratasforeign visitspope francis


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
24.09

Estonia 200 to establish shadow cabinet

24.09

September party ratings: Reform loses ground to Centre

24.09

Live broadcast of papal visit to involve some 100 ERR employees

24.09

Papal visit to disrupt traffic in Tallinn on Tuesday

23.09

Tallinn to improve accessibility of public transport

23.09

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

23.09

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.09

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion

19.09

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
24.09

Estonian president, prime minister to take turns hosting Pope

24.09

Danish justice minister expresses regrets over Danske

24.09

Gallery: Ratas meets with Estonian community in New York

24.09

Defence committee member clarifies Anvelt Hungary remarks

24.09

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 24-30 September

24.09

New law to raise number of Estonian MEPs to seven

24.09

Sleet may follow just week after summery temperatures

24.09

Centre exchanges Russian support for Estonian

24.09

Estonia 200 to establish shadow cabinet

24.09

September party ratings: Reform loses ground to Centre

24.09

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

24.09

Live broadcast of papal visit to involve some 100 ERR employees

24.09

Papal visit to disrupt traffic in Tallinn on Tuesday

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

23.09

Tallinn to improve accessibility of public transport

23.09

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

23.09

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

22.09

Public transport subsidy to increase to €101 million next year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: