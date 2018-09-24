news

Papal visit to disrupt traffic in Tallinn on Tuesday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
North Prefecture police official Sander Kullamaa.
North Prefecture police official Sander Kullamaa. Source: ERR
News

Pope Francis' one-day visit to Estonia on Tuesday will mean traffic restrictions and disruptions in Tallinn, primarily in the city centre, around Liivalaia Street, on Mere Puiestee and in the Kadriorg subdistrict. Those interested in coming to greet the Papal Motorcade are advised to do so at Tammsaare Park and on Musumägi Hill.

The Pope's plane is scheduled to arrive shortly before 10:00 EEST on Tuesday, after which his motorcade will travel to Kadriorg. According to the police, traffic in Central Tallinn and Kadriorg will begin to see restrictions around that time. The morning rush hour, however, should remain unaffected, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"First and foremost, people should plan for extra time," said North Prefecture officer Sander Kullamaa. "Where the Pope will be moving and visiting are no longer a secret. Traffic will be stopped, for 15-20 minutes at a time — this means that we will literally be stopping traffic for 15-20 minutes."

Kaarli Puiestee and Freedom Square will not be accessible by car, and traffic will be restricted on Komandandi Road as well. Incoming traffic on Endla Street will be redirected toward Tõnismäe via Suur-Ameerika and Toompuiestee. Traffic on Estonia Puiestee will be directed onto Pärnu Highway, but vehicles will not be allowed to turn off of Pärnu Highway toward Freedom Square.

"People can go everywhere," Kullamaa clarified. "There are no major restrictions to pedestrian traffic. Even if there are restrictions to pedestrian traffic in the city centre, officials will direct you. During Holy Mass, however, which will be the culmination of the visit, Kaarli Puiestee between Pärnu Highway and Tõnismäe will be closed from 13:00-19:00; regular traffic will certainly not be allowed through there."

The surest way to see Pope Francis will be to attend the Holy Mass at Freedom Square, but only ticket-holders who registered in advance will be admitted. The best chance to catch a glimpse of the Pope for those who were unable to secure a ticket will be at Tammsaare Park and on Musumägi Hill.

"The motorcade will drive by there at approimately 12:45," Kullamaa said, adding that this is a good chance for a sighting of the Pope. "It's another matter entirely whether spectators who gather there will see the Pope specifically; that I can't promise right now."

The Pope's departing flight is scheduled to take off from Tallinn Airport at approximately 18:45, after which traffic in the city will be fully restored to normal.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

foreign visitspope francis


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
23.09

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

23.09

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

22.09

Public transport subsidy to increase to €101 million next year

21.09

Deputy minister: No Brexit deals were to be made in Salzburg

21.09

Reinsalu: EPPO should head future extensive money laundering investigations

21.09

Europol seize 2.2 million kg illicit fuel in operation across 23 EU states

21.09

Taavi Rõivas reneges on May Tallinn candidacy announcement

FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.09

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion

19.09

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:25

Sleet may follow just week after summery temperatures

13:49

Centre exchanges Russian support for Estonian

12:31

Estonia 200 to establish shadow cabinet

11:27

September party ratings: Reform loses ground to Centre

10:24

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

09:20

Live broadcast of papal visit to involve some 100 ERR employees

08:49

Papal visit to disrupt traffic in Tallinn on Tuesday

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

23.09

Tallinn to improve accessibility of public transport

23.09

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

23.09

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

22.09

Public transport subsidy to increase to €101 million next year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

21.09

Deputy minister: No Brexit deals were to be made in Salzburg

21.09

Reinsalu: EPPO should head future extensive money laundering investigations

21.09

Europol seize 2.2 million kg illicit fuel in operation across 23 EU states

21.09

Taavi Rõivas reneges on May Tallinn candidacy announcement

21.09

Incoming head of Data Protection Inspectorate fails ISS security check

21.09

Estonian ISS catches GRU agent 'TENDRIT' in July

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: