Live broadcast of papal visit to involve some 100 ERR employees

Pope Francis in Vilnius with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė (left).
Pope Francis in Vilnius with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė (left). Source: AFP/Scanpix
As preparations for the visit of Pope Francis continue, ERR is getting ready as well. As Estonia's public broadcaster, the company will supply all of Europe's broadcasting networks with footage of the visit, an undertaking that will involve some 100 of its employees.

The pope is travelling to Estonia by plane. From the moment he touches down to the moment he takes off again, ERR will follow Francis, which in terms of filming, producing and broadcasting will be an enormous effort.

Only two events on the papal schedule are to happen under exclusion of the public, one being Francis' meeting with President Kersti Kaljulaid, the other his visit of the convent in Pirita.

ERR will have four outside broadcasting vans working on Tuesday, two of which are its own. Two more vans needed to be rented from companies in Latvia and Lithuania. Beyond the OB vans, there will also be 4G broadcasting straight from different camera locations as well as several smaller cameras along the pope's route through Tallinn.

Tuesday evening's mass will be covered by 11 camera teams. Along with journalists, producers and technicians, some 100 people will be involved in the live broadcast as well as the processing of footage for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), in this case to go through the Vatican's own TV station, which will then distribute the material.

Pope Francis is visiting Tallinn on Tuesday 25 September as part of his tour of the Baltic states.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

