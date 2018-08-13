news

Registration required for events during Pope Francis visit ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.
Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
News

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis during his one-day visit to Estonia late next month will for security reasons have to preregister online for access to locations he will be visiting.

A delegation from the Holy See to visit Estonia was satisfied with the ongoing preparations for the papal visit, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Prior to his arrival in Tallinn, the Pope will spend two days in Lithuania, the Baltic country with the largest Catholic population, and one day in Riga.

"There is less than two months left until the visit, and now you can feel the pressure mounting — in a good way," said Apostolic Administrator of Estonia Bishop Philippe Jourdan.

On 25 September, the Pope will celebrate Mass in Tallinn's Freedom Square, which can fit approximately 10,000 people.

"If it becomes apparent that this won't be enough, then I think that this is a problem that we are capable of solving," Jourdan said.

Space in the public square may grow tight as in addition to locals, Catholics and spectators alike are expected to arrive from Finland, Russia, Poland and elsewhere for the occasion.

Preregistration online at paavsteestis.ee will be required to attend, the deadline for which is 15 September. Passes to Mass will then be distributed via email ahead of the event.

"The ticket is free, of course, but you must register, as this is a state security requirement," Catholic Church in Estonia spokesperson Marge-Marie Paas said. "All children must be registered as well — with their name, personal identification code, and parents' info. Everyone has to be registered."

This requirement also extends to those interested in attending the Pope's scheduled meeting with the youth at St. Charles' Church, where space is limited and available spots are filling up quickly.

On the day of his visit, it may be possible to spot the Pope in Tallinn's medieval Old Town or near Freedom Square. It cannot be ruled out either that the Pope's vehicle will make stops en route to allow him to greet spectators lining the street.

"The Pope does indeed make such spontaneous stops, as can be seen during other visits," Paas added.

Previous papal visit in 1993

September will mark the 25th anniversary of Pope John Paul II's 1993 visit to Tallinn, when on 10 September he became the only pope to visit Estonia thus far. During his ten-hour visit, he celebrated Mass twice in Tallinn — first at Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral, then in Town Hall Square.

Pope John Paul II also attended an ecumenical prayer at St. Nicholas' Church and met with President Lennart Meri and Prime Minister Mart Laar.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

foreign visitspope francis


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:46

Registration required for events during Pope Francis visit

09:41

Hot summer brings new butterfly species to Estonia

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

Defence Forces fail to find Spanish Eurofighter missile in Endla reserve

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

11.08

Ukraine hoping to extend Kiev-Riga train service to Tallinn

11.08

Estonian MEPs: Trump statements don't amount to much, only actions matter

11.08

Police identify Finnish national who died during arrest earlier this week

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10.08

July registered unemployment at 4.6%

10.08

Reform MP: Hand out crisis aid to farmers, not loans

10.08

MP Karilaid: Estonia should seek damages from Danske Bank

09.08

Estonian government endorses allocation of €20 million in drought relief

09.08

Trump's tariffs and their potential effects on Estonia

09.08

June exports up 17%, imports 18% on year

08.08

Unemployment fund proposes leaving premium unchanged

08.08

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:17

Circuit court to rule Tuesday on closing Savisaar case

16:12

Elektrilevi to buy ELMO quick charge network for €350,000

15:50

Estonia to establish no-fly zones in Tallinn during UEFA Super Cup match

15:19

Kaido 'Baruto' Höövelson joins Enterprise Estonia board

15:08

Tallink Hotel evacuated due to bomb threat Updated

14:24

Estonia may face EU fine for non-compliance with wastewater treatment rules

13:48

Estonian-American Special Forces pioneer Jyri Laats dies at 95

13:02

Paide opinion festival attracts 10,000 attendees

12:20

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

11:53

Retired judge: Prosecutor's Office lacks oversight

10:46

Registration required for events during Pope Francis visit

09:41

Hot summer brings new butterfly species to Estonia

08:54

Gallery: Ratas, Sipilä open Estonian centennial bike ride in Helsinki

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

Defence Forces fail to find Spanish Eurofighter missile in Endla reserve

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

11.08

Ukraine hoping to extend Kiev-Riga train service to Tallinn

11.08

Estonian MEPs: Trump statements don't amount to much, only actions matter

11.08

Police identify Finnish national who died during arrest earlier this week

10.08

UEFA Super Cup Final Wednesday sees Freedom Square going football crazy

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: