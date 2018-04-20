Construction price index continues moderate increase

According to Statistics Estonia, the change of the construction price index in the first quarter of 2018 was 0.2 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, and 1.8 percent compared to the first quarter of last year.

In the first quarter of 2018, the construction price index was primarily affected by an increase in the cost of labour, which accounted for 82 percent of its total increase.

Compared to the previous quarter, the cost of building machines increased by 0.6 percent, and labour costs increased by 0.4 percent. Prices of building materials remained at the level of the previous quarter.

In the first quarter the change of the repair and reconstruction work price index was 0.7 percent compared to the last quarter of 2017, and 1.8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2017.